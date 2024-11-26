LEWISTON — Androscoggin County District Attorney Neil McLean said his office will not pursue criminal charges against any members of the Lisbon High School football team following an investigation into hazing allegations.

In a written statement Tuesday, McLean said “much of what was disclosed was self-described by involved juveniles as ‘horseplay,’ ‘goofing around,’ and the incidents all involved voluntary participation.”

The prosecutor’s description is starkly at odds with conclusions made by the Portland law firm Drummond Woodsum, which was hired to conduct an independent investigation. A report released last month found a “culture of hazing and roughhousing,” among football team members.

That included incidents of players whipping one another with leather belts, at least once until bruising occurred; at least one incident of a freshman student being hit headfirst into a trash can; and multiple instances of players being trapped behind a chain-link metal door and poked with brooms by upperclassmen.

“It is clear that the players universally wanted to be seen as being unfazed. … Although they said they were willing participants, they obviously did not want adults to find out about these activities,” the law firm’s report stated.

Police and school officials conducted two separate investigations and it wasn’t clear if they focused on all of the same incidents or if there were different off-campus incidents that were reviewed only by police.

The reports of hazing came to the district attorney’s attention after Lisbon High School’s resource officer received a report of one student pushing another student around at the school and police met with students on Oct. 2. During that meeting, a number of additional complaints involving a number of other students were mentioned, all tied to something that happened off campus on Aug. 24.

There is no Maine statute that addresses hazing, and while that term has been used publicly to describe incidents at the school and off campus in recent months, the district attorney had to consider whether the behaviors that had been reported fall under other existing criminal statutes and whether those had been violated, McLean explained in a written statement.

Two days after the meeting with the school resource officer, Lisbon forfeited a football game against Mountain Valley High School, and less than a week later school administrators removed seven players from the football team and suspended all football activities.

At the time, Richard Green, superintendent of Lisbon Schools, said the decision to remove the players stemmed from the school’s internal investigation of an alleged on-campus hazing incident.

As the investigation into the hazing allegations was underway, Lisbon ended up forfeiting all of its remaining scheduled football games. During the Drummond Woodsum investigation, investigators found “that hazing occurred among the Lisbon High School football team this season and possibly prior seasons.”

Attorneys Tom Trenholm and Kelsey Cromie, who completed the report, interviewed 40 students between Oct. 15-23, they wrote in the report. They requested to speak with every player on the roster since the start of the 2024 season.

Many of the players resisted providing specific details, and some looked visibly nervous during the interview, the lawyers said. They added that teachers overheard players telling their teammates not to share details during their interviews.

“Some players told us they were told to ‘not say anything’ about what happened,” the lawyers said in the report. “Although they would not specify who said that to them, our impression was that this came from other players.”

Players told investigators that they never reported these incidents to any coach or administrator, and they attempted to classify them as typical “horseplay,” according to the report.

District Attorney McLean, however, said after all of the interviews were complete, and after reviewing all of the evidence collected by the Lisbon Police Department, McLean said the evidence did not support criminal charges against anyone involved in the hazing incidents.

Because the case involved multiple juveniles, officials were “restricted by law as to what can be disclosed or discussed publicly regarding the details of the investigation,” McLean said.

McLean did share that his office felt it was “imperative” that the students and their families were heard, and “we sat down with them multiple times to ensure they had every opportunity to explain what occurred, who was involved, and what was the effect.” The information shared by these students, McLean said, was “generally consistent among witnesses.”

Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said his department has been in “constant communication” with the District Attorney’s Office on this case. Although he, too, declined to discuss specifics, McGee said he respects the decision not to bring charges.

“We appreciate the DA’s office doing a thorough review. It’s important that everyone is heard,” McGee said.

Asked if the investigation was difficult, the chief said: “I wouldn’t say it was difficult, but they can become time consuming when you talk to so many people. There are a lot of people that go to a high school and there were people in the community, too. I think because this case become higher profile, it moved along quicker than some others.”

At a Lisbon School Committee meeting Monday evening, members discussed the Drummond Woodsum report. Athletic Director Chris Spaulding told members that his department is taking steps outlined in the report to prevent future hazing, including limiting access to locker rooms before practice.

