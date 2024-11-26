FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was back at practice Tuesday after being removed from the commissioner’s exempt list a day earlier.

UP NEXT WHO: Indianapolis Colts (5-7) at New England Patriots (3-9) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that Peppers, who pleaded not guilty on assault, strangulation and drug charges in October, will play in a game when he’s “ready to go.”

Peppers wouldn’t discuss the incident in October, citing advice from his counsel.

“I understand that you guys have questions about what transpired earlier in the season. Under the advice of my attorneys, I’m not at liberty to discuss any details,” Peppers said. “I look forward to doing so as part of the legal proceedings. Hope you guys understand and respect that.”

Peppers said he has spoken to Patriots ownership since the incident. The case is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 22.

He did say that he’s taking his return to practice “day-to-day.”

“Listening to my body. I was pretty banged up after the 49ers game (on Sept. 29). I had a bunch of things I was dealing with,” Peppers said. “I feel pretty good right now. I’ve been working back to get back in shape. Just going to take it day by day.”

The Patriots safety also said he was thankful to the NFL for removing him from the commissioner’s exempt list, which prohibited him from practicing and playing in games.

“This is Thanksgiving. There’s a lot to be thankful for right now,” Peppers said. “I’m just happy to be around the guys. Happy to be back in the building. Happy to get back to doing what I love to do.”

Mayo cited a statement released by the Patriots on Monday that read, “The league has removed Jabrill Peppers from the commissioner’s exempt list. After missing the past seven games, he will now return to the active roster,” Tuesday’s statement read. “We understand that the league’s investigation into the matter will continue, as will the legal process. We will await the outcome of both before making any further comment.”

Mayo explained why the Patriots will allow Peppers to play before his case is settled.

“To me, it’s just out of respect for the legal process to let that stuff play out,” Mayo said. “For us inside these four walls, look, as long as he’s doing the right thing, I expect him to be able to play when he’s ready to go. …

“The process is going to take time. The legal process outside the building and what we think happened inside the building, but at the same time, the NFL has taken him off of that commissioner’s exempt list and that’s what we have to roll with.”

Mayo wouldn’t specify who decided that Peppers would be allowed to practice and play while the legal proceedings take place.

“It’s a combination of things,” Mayo said. “I’m grateful for how ownership has allowed (executive vice president of player personnel) Eliot (Wolf) and myself to make these types of decisions. We’ll see what this looks like as it continues to play out.”

He was asked if there was any trepidation in letting Peppers return, knowing all of the details of the case might not yet be public.

“Look, you always have to assume that things come out,” Mayo said. “What I will say, just in regards to Jabrill, we released that statement and he’s off the list, and we anticipate him being at practice.”

Per a league source, the reason Peppers was removed from the commissioner’s exempt list was because the baseline suspension for a violation of the personal conduct policy involving the actions for which he’s accused is six games. He’s already missed seven games.

If Peppers had remained on the exempt list through his January court date, he would have missed a total of 12 games.

The NFL may still impose discipline at the end of the process if evidence is found that demonstrates Peppers violated the personal conduct policy.

The NFL has the ability to return a player to duty as a result of its preliminary investigation. The league made the decision to remove him from the exempt list after missing seven games as it continues to monitor the criminal case against him.

The NFL will look to conclude its investigation once there has been a disposition.

Peppers has been replaced on defense by a combination of players, including Jaylinn Hawkins, Marte Mapu, Dell Pettus and Jonathan Jones.

Peppers has missed eight games since his arrest. The team is 2-6 during that span.

“It’s been tough not to be out there especially when you know you could help the team in some way, some form, some fashion,” Peppers said. “I also think it was beneficial for the guys to get these reps, these experiences. Hopefully, it helps us in the long run.”

The 29-year-old defender said he felt like players missed him while he was gone.

“It’s good to see him back, be back in the building,” Jones said. “Just the energy he brings, just knowing the type of player and what football means to him, it’s just good to get him back around.”

Peppers faces charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance.

Braintree police arrived at a residential address around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 5 after receiving a disturbance call that described an altercation between two people. Following an investigation, Peppers was arrested, and police say “the victim was treated by E.M.S. at the scene.” The substance in question was discovered in Peppers’ wallet and believed to be cocaine, according to authorities.

