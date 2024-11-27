BUXTON – Margaret Regina Goodrich passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2024, at her home. Margaret was born to James and Belva McClure on March 10, 1942, in Rockland. She was the oldest of six children. The family moved to Westbrook, in the late 50’s. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1960, highlighted by participating in the 1959 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as a majorette with her lifelong friend, Marilyn.

Margaret had two sons, Richard and Scott whom she raised primarily on her own until she married the love of her life, Donald Goodrich in 1976. Together they provided wonderful experiences for their blended family of five children (Margaret Goodrich, Kelly Bryan, Belinda Goodrich). She worked at S.D. Warren for several years in the payroll/ accounting department. This is where she met several lifelong friends “the girls.” Years after retirement, “the girls” would meet for lunch monthly which she always looked forward to.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, maintaining her meticulous property, visiting friends and Sunday afternoons watching QVC.

Above all, Margaret’s greatest treasure were her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to her. She was always a phone call away for a missing ingredient mid-recipe, a ride to just about anywhere, sporting and school events or just shopping and lunch. She made sure everyone knew how much they were loved. We are all so fortunate to hold so many memories close to our hearts.

She was predeceased by her husband Donald Goodrich and youngest brother David McClure. Margaret is survived by her children, Richard Hamilton of Buxton and wife Lisa, Scott Hamilton of Buxton and wife Kristi, grandson Kayle Hamilton and wife Savannah (Tilley and Wells), Ethan, Molly and Elizabeth Hamilton, Brandie Beane (Cadence), brothers James, Ronald, Dennis and sister Teresa.

Rest peacefully Mom, we will miss you everyday! And thank you, You raised us with love and this is greatest gift in the world. Enjoy your Happy Dance!

At Margaret’s request, there will be no funeral or services. In her loving memory, spend extra time with those you love.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton are entrusted with her services.

Copy the Story Link