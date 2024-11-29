Christmas trees for sale

The Bridgton Center Village Firemen’s Association is holding its annual sale of Maine-grown Christmas trees in the Food City parking lot at 295 Main St. every day until supplies run out. Opening hours are Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., then continuing on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. For holiday gift ideas, “I Support Bridgton Fire Department” T-shirts in a wide range of sizes will also be for sale along with 50/50 Christmas Cash Raffle tickets.

Managing winter erosion

Lakes Environmental Association will hold a class, presented by John Maclaine from the Maine DEP, on best management practices for winter erosion control on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road. Disturbing soil during winter months requires special considerations regarding erosion and sediment control on construction sites to minimize the impact on natural resources and water quality. This program covers options and regulations for contractors undertaking winter work and it qualifies for four Continuing Education Hours for individuals Certified in Erosion Control Practices by Maine DEP. The $60 fee includes morning refreshments; group rates are available. For more information and to register, go to mainelakes.org.

LRCC concerts

Get in the festive spirit with the ninth annual holiday concerts by the Lake Region Community Chorus at Lake Region High School on Dec. 6 and 8. The choral group, made up of 60 singers from 12 area towns, will present seasonal music, including pieces with audience participation, and culminating in Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” The LRRC, directed by Jan Jukkola and Susan Stockwell, is accompanied by several talented local musicians.

Advertisement

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Attendance is free, but donations to help cover the costs of music are welcome.

Festival of Lights

On Dec. 7, Bridgton’s annual Festival of Lights holiday celebration kicks off with a craft and vendor fair at Steven’s Brook Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the same day, the Bridgton Recreation Department will hold a festive parade of “Holiday Magic,” lining up in the elementary school bus loop at 4 p.m. for judging at 4:30 p.m. and leaving at 5 p.m. to head toward the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link