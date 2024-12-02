Art on the Hill

6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. East End Community School, 195 North St., Portland. seaportland.org

With more than 70 makers, artists and craftspeople under one roof, Art on the Hill, presented by the Society of East End Arts, is a longstanding tradition when it comes to quintessential holiday craft fairs in Portland. Vendors will be set up in the cafeteria, gymnasium and hallways, and as you wander around, you’ll find something for everyone on your list. Items include jewelry, pottery, artwork, apparel and much more. There’s also a cafe room with all sorts of beverages, snacks and lunch options.

‘Into the Woods’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 22. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $25, $20 seniors and students. portlandplayers.org

The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical “Into the Woods” features several familiar fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel. Enchanting musical numbers include “Maybe They’re Magic,” “A Very Nice Prince,” “Giants in the Sky” and “Stay with Me.” The story centers around a baker and his wife who want more than anything to have a baby, leading to a risky deal with an angry witch. What ensues is a wonderful, hopeful story that’s suitable for the whole family.

‘Nut/Cracked’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $15 students. thedancehallkittery.org

Since 2016, dancers from New York City’s dance troupe The Bang Group have descended upon Kittery for an exhilarating take on Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” score. This version is infused with the music of big band legends Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller among others, and you’ll be taken on a percussive journey with tap dancing, singing and more. With a fusion of several dance styles, “Nut/Cracked” is a fun, funny and fabulous production.

ALBA Musik

7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20 in advance, $23 at the door, $30 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

Latin fusion ensemble ALBA Musik is collaborating with local dancer Lindsey Bourassa for a show at Mayo Street Arts. The New York City-based duo comprises Flamenco guitarist and composer Albert Alabedra and Flamenco singer, dancer and music educator Bárbara Martínez. You can expect an energetic night of Flamenco and Latin music with Alabedra, Martínez and some of their musician friends and dancers, including Bourassa. You can also expect to have a hard time sitting still during the high-energy show.

Christmas Craft Fair

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $2 at the door, free for 12 and under. stonemountainartscenter.com

For one day only, the Stone Mountain Arts Center is transformed into an idyllic headquarters for old fashioned Christmas charm. The barn and performance space will feature a few dozen local artisans and crafters with a range of offerings. The venue box office will also be open with concert tickets and gift certificates. What’s more, the Queen Post Cafe will be serving scrumptious meals and cocktails. The holiday cheer starts upon arrival because Santa will help you park your car. Also, since it’s a music venue, chances are excellent that music will be in the air.

