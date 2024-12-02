Amy Currie whipping up a collagen cold brew. Courtesy photo

Portland-based fitness and nutrition coach Amy Currie shares a wide range of nutrition tips and hacks, along with posts featuring workout ideas, on her Instagram page, amy_currie, which she launched in 2013.

For example, a recent post details a bodyweight workout, which doesn’t require a gym membership or fancy equipment. All you need is a little floor space and a yoga mat. The routines include moves like stationary lunges and planks, and Currie shows viewers what each one looks like.

Currie also frequently posts from her kitchen. A savory oats recipe features bone broth, flax seed, oats and salt. Currie’s narration is easy to follow and is delivered with a few doses of sassy humor sprinkled in.

Currie also offers meal-prep tips, including going on a vegetable-chopping bender so you’ll have it handy for cooking.

All of Currie’s posts are set to music, and sometimes you’ll see her dancing, like in a post about batch cooking set to “Funky Town.”

Currie’s entire approach to wellness is conveyed with a positive attitude, with an emphasis on fun.

