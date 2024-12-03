Teanne Ewings, Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy senior: Ewings breezed to titles in Class C North (18:17.30) and at the Class C state meet (18:39.95, the best across all three classifications). She finished second at the Festival of Championships (18:16.19) and fourth at the New England championships (18:17). She is mulling multiple offers to run at the college level.

 

 

Samantha Moore, Portland senior: A two-time SMAA runner of the year, Moore excelled again for the Bulldogs, winning both the Class A  South (19:16.08) and Class A state championships (18:48.63) for the second straight year and placing 23rd at New Englands (18:52). She will run at next year at the University of Connecticut.

 

 

Addison Elliott, Hampden Academy sophomore: Elliott won the KVAC Class A championship (20:23.6) and the Class A North crown (19:26.15). The KVAC Class A Runner of the Year also pushed Samantha Moore at the Class A state meet before ultimately taking second (18:54.82). She placed 47th at New Englands (19:31).

 

 

Laurel Driscoll, Scarborough junior: Switching from soccer to cross country this fall, Driscoll made an immediate impact when she set Scarborough’s course record (18:23) in the season-opening home meet. She went on to place second at the Class A South regional (19:41.86) and third at the state meet (19:12.00).

 

 

Georgia Moon, Falmouth sophomore: The top runner for a team that claimed Class A South and state titles, Moon placed third (19:46.18) at regionals and fourth (19:21.05) at states. She then finished 53rd (19:39) at New Englands for Falmouth, which placed 10th as the highest-ranked Maine team.

 

 

Amelia VanDongen, Mt. Desert Island senior: VanDongen won PVC Large School (19:22.66) and Class B North (18:36.43) titles before placing second at the Class B state meet (19:10.21). She was fifth at the Festival of Champions (18:27.19) and 54th (19:39) at New Englands. Her efforts helped lead the Trojans to conference, regional and state championships.

 

 

Lucy Huggett, Freeport junior: Huggett placed third for the Falcons in the Class B South (19:48.27) and Class B (19:14.53) championships. The top runner for a strong Freeport team, her efforts helped guide the Falcons to Western Maine Conference and Southern Maine titles, as well as a runner-up finish at the state meet.

 

 

Zoe Carroll, York junior: Competing in cross country for the first time, Carroll had possibly the finest season of any runner in Maine aside from Teanne Ewings. The junior claimed Class B South (19:14.25) and Class B (18:49.84) championships. She was third at the Festival of Champions (18:25.49) and sixth at New Englands (18:23).

 

 

Soren Stark-Chessa, Maine Coast Waldorf junior: Another top runner in a loaded Class C field, Stark-Chessa placed sixth at the Festival of Champions (18:31) before claiming Western Maine Conference (20:29) and Class C South (19:09.37) championships for the second year in a row. She finished third at the Class C meet (19:08.82) and 35th at New Englands (19:15).

 

 

Karen Higgins, Boothbay/Wiscasset sophomore: The Mountain Valley Conference champion by nearly two full minutes (20:57.7), Higgins placed eighth at the Festival of Champions (18:36.89), was runner-up at the Class C South regional (19:26.24) and took second again at the state meet (19:01.39). She placed 42nd at New Englands with a time of 19:21.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Desiree Sirois, Mt. Desert Island: Sirois’ MDI girls were dominant in 2024, winning Penobscot Valley Conference Large School, Class B North and Class B championships. The Trojans completed a stunning sweep of the top-five places at PVCs to achieve a perfect score of 15 and, just two weeks later, placed five runners in the top seven to breeze to a Northern Maine title. The Trojans then beat Class B South and Western Maine Conference champion Freeport by a 12-point margin in the state meet to win their 11th state championship overall and fifth under Sirois (2011-13, 2021, 2024).

