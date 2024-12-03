Santa Claus will return to the Victorian Skolfield-Whittier House on Park Row in downtown Brunswick from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The free event is hosted by Pejepscot History Center.

All ages are welcome to attend. The event includes a fully decorated first floor open to the public. Bowdoin College’s women’s a cappella group, Miscellania, returns to welcome the public with carols. Santa will provide a candy cane to each visitor courtesy of Wilbur’s of Maine.

Holiday crafts for kids and refreshments for all will be on hand in the adjacent Pejepscot Museum. The museum store features a one-day-only 20% discount on all product including books, gifts, crafts and Joshua Chamberlain items.

More information can be found at pejepscothistorical.org/events or by calling PHC at 729-6606.

