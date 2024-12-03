Santa Claus will return to the Victorian Skolfield-Whittier House on Park Row in downtown Brunswick from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The free event is hosted by Pejepscot History Center.
All ages are welcome to attend. The event includes a fully decorated first floor open to the public. Bowdoin College’s women’s a cappella group, Miscellania, returns to welcome the public with carols. Santa will provide a candy cane to each visitor courtesy of Wilbur’s of Maine.
Holiday crafts for kids and refreshments for all will be on hand in the adjacent Pejepscot Museum. The museum store features a one-day-only 20% discount on all product including books, gifts, crafts and Joshua Chamberlain items.
More information can be found at pejepscothistorical.org/events or by calling PHC at 729-6606.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.