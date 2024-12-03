Topsham Public Library will screen the family film “March of the Wooden Soldiers” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Also known as “Babes in Toyland,” the classic stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as its central characters.

Laurel and Hardy are widely recognized as the greatest comedy team in movie history, and this picture captured them at the peak of their popularity, the library said in a prepared release. Critical reception to this 77-minute movie was extremely positive when it was released in 1934.

“It’s been many a long day since I’ve had so much pure (and I MEAN pure!) fun as I had watching this picture,” a reviewer in The Chicago Tribune wrote.

Variety proclaimed it “a film par excellence for children. It’s packed with laughs and thrills and is endowed with that glamour of mysticism which marks juvenile literature.”

The film showing will be hosted by Topsham resident and Laurel and Hardy expert Peter Hanrahan.

This special event will feature complimentary popcorn and refreshments.

For more information, contact the Topsham Public Library at 725-1727.

