Along with the season comes the onset of cold, grey days and longer nights. So, we did some retail therapy and shopped for Maine-made items intended to lift your spirits and fend off the doldrums. Oh, they’d make great gifts, too.

PAINTING BY TESSA GREENE O’BRIEN

Flowers and art always cheer us up. “Cape Split Flowers” is an oil on linen that has a back-to-summer feel. 8 inches by 6 inches.

$1,100. The Willard Gallery in South Portland is by appointment only. Order online at thewillardgallery.com.

CBD SHOWER STEAMERS FROM HEALING HIVE COLLECTIVE

Place these hexagons of CBD oil, lavender and eucalyptus essential oil on the floor of your shower. As they melt, you’ll inhale the vapor to aid in relaxation after an Eeyore-like day.

$16 for four. Find retail locations or order online at healinghivecollective.com

CUSTOM DOG BED FROM LILLY & ABBIE

Made by hand in Kennebunk, these luxury dog beds can be customized by size, shape and fabric. Dogs are inherently empathetic, so if you’re feeling down, your dog might be, too.

Starting at $330 at lillyandabbie.com

WICKED KICK-AH-NIP FROM DR. PUSSUMS

Your cat’s bed is wherever they want it to be, so give them this catnip toy to improve their disposition.

Starting at $12. 293 Auburn Road, Turner or drpussums.com

HERRINGBONE COTTON THROW FROM BATES MILL STORE

Out of Bates Mill’s five pastel colorways, we choose Sage because green creates a feeling of calmness and positivity. 48 inches by 64 inches.

$105. 904 Maine Street, Monmouth or batesmillstore.com

SLIPPERS FROM QUODDY

It’s hard to be cheerful when your feet are freezing. Quoddy makes shoes to order in Lewiston and each winter they release a line of limited-edition slippers. Red plaids are a classic choice for northern New Englanders.

$135 to $199. Find retail locations or order online quoddy.com

