Maine Christmas Tree Association members, along with Real Maine, encourage you to choose a locally grown tree this holiday season.

Buying a Real Maine Christmas tree from a Real Maine member means your family will enjoy a fresh and fragrant centerpiece for your celebrations while supporting a local farm.

Real Maine would like to remind you – there are many benefits to a real tree!

ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS

Growing trees absorb carbon dioxide and other gases and emit fresh oxygen. Every acre of Christmas trees grown produces the daily oxygen requirement for 18 people. The farms that grow Christmas trees stabilize soil, protect water supplies, provide refuge for wildlife, and create scenic green belts.

RENEWABLE

It is ecologically sound to get a real Christmas tree every year. Christmas trees are grown on farms just like any other agricultural crop. To ensure a constant supply, Christmas tree growers plant one to three new seedlings for every tree they harvest, making Christmas trees a sustainable crop.

RECYCLABLE

Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, which means they can be easily reused or recycled. Possibilities include:

• Local public works departments’ Christmas tree recycling/mulching programs

• Feed for goats at goat farms

• Communities that use Christmas trees for sand and soil erosion barriers, especially at beaches and on riverbeds

• Reuse as a bird feeder

MAKE FAMILY MEMORIES

Many Real Maine Christmas tree farms encourage folks to choose and cut their own trees (or choose their trees and get some help from staff with the cutting!). You may find bonfires, photo opportunities, or even hot chocolate and sweet treats to enjoy.

TREE CARE TIPS (FOR MORE, GO TO MAINECHRISTMASTREE.COM)

• Keep your tree in a sheltered, unheated area such as a porch or garage until you are ready to display and decorate it.

• Make a fresh cut to remove about a half inch thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in a stand. Don’t cut the trunk at an angle or into a V-shape.

• To display the tree indoors, use a stand that fits your tree and has an adequate water capacity. Stands should provide one quart of water per inch of stem diameter.

• Place the tree away from heat sources and out of direct sun, if possible.

• Check the water daily. Check the stand to ensure that the water level does not go below the base of the tree.

• Never burn any part of a Christmas tree in a wood stove or fireplace.

Don’t forget to pick up Maine-made wreaths and locally-grown poinsettias as well! Many farms offer make-your-own wreath or holiday decoration workshops.

Be sure to visit and experience a Real Maine Christmas tree farm this season. Visit RealMaine.com to find a Christmas tree farm near you.

Real Maine is the state’s official agriculture and agritourism promotions program. From holiday gifts and decorations to the perfect ingredients for your holiday meals and celebrations, plan your agricultural experience with Real Maine. Visit RealMaine.com.

Copy the Story Link