Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a four-unit multifamily property at 105 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, a fun beach town that is part of the miles long stretch of sandy beach around Saco Bay.

Two of the units here have reliable year-round tenants and the other two are successful seasonal rentals. The circa 1900 building sits on a 0.26-acre lot and benefits from public water and sewer, and heat pumps. Within the 6,152± square feet are two 2- bedroom units in the front and two 3- bedroom units in the back. The back units are currently seasonal business rentals and were remodeled in 2018. Each of the four units has its own driveway, providing ample parking for all tenants.

If walking, sidewalks take you from this address to the beach in about five minutes (maybe more if hauling gear for the day), or to central Old Orchard Beach, where the Pier, Palace Playland and Amtrak Station are seasonally fun and busy. Via Interstate-95, you can drive to Portland in 20-minutes or the Boston-area in an hour-and-a-half.

Sale price: $1.29 million. See the complete listing.

105 Union Avenue is represented by Nick Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. 207.632.6010 | nick@malonecb.com

