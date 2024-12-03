SALES

Industrial

Wagon Masters Realty, LLC bought 4,340± at 42 Jagger Mill Road in Sanford from Paula Standley. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group; Elias Bassile of Coldwell Banker.

Headlight Motor Group, LLC bought 3,225± at 733 Sabattus Street in Lewiston from Bruce Pelletier. Bryan Plourde, Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Estes Investments, LLC bought 2,500± SF at 11C Gorham Industrial Parkway in Gorham from Kodiak Hollow, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

165 Warren Ave, LLC bought 12,075± at 165 Warren Avenue in Westbrook from H.H.H, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

84B Warren Ave, LLC bought 7,584± SF 84B Warren Avenue in Westbrook from Hope 1, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Land

Seacoast Land Acquisitions, LLC bought 19.5± acres at 63-91 E. Emerson Cummings in Old Orchard Beach from Wesley and Gwendolyn Kinney. Craig Church and Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Office

Savage East Ender, LLC bought a 5,374± SF office unit at 16 Middle Street in Portland from Tilson Middle Street Holding, LLC. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company and Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

DJL Real Estate, LLC bought a 2,190± SF office condo at 3 Webhannet Place in Kennebunk from Howard J. Hall Family Trust. Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Residential

XL Property Management, LLC bought a 6,000± SF multiunit at 225 Alfred Street in Biddeford from Geoffrey Rice. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group; Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR of The Dunham Group.

Retail

Ryan Roy bought a 4,476± SF building at 564 Bath Road in Wiscasset from IIWII LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Berzinis Realty LLC bought a 5,500± SF building at 4 Turning Leaf Drive, Windham from Caisse Holdings, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Silver Lake Owner’s Association, Inc. bought a 2,520± SF chapel at 162 Main Street, Roxbury from the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gem Lounge, LLC bought a 3,068± SF retail condo at 383 Commercial Street, Portland from DPD Lot 3 LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Carpe Diem 1 LLC bought a 10,700± SF retail building at 31 Main Street, Portland from Time Goes By LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

AP01, LLC and RR & JP Properties, LLC bought a 4,476± SF retail building at 564 Bath Road in Wiscasset from IIWII, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company and Cheri Bonawitz of Malone Commercial Brokers.

3L Properties, LLC bought 33,430± SF at 245 Center Street in Auburn from 245 Center Street, LLC. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group; Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR of The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Gatti Maine Property, LLC bought a 7,560+/- SF Industrial building at 12 Grays Lane in Biddeford from Nichols Holdings, LLC. Kirk Butterfield, Zach Resnikoff, and Alex Pirleci of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour and Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Miner, Ltd renewed its lease of 15,600± SF of industrial space at 18 Wiley Road in Saco from ASR Property, LLC. Jonathan Rizzo, SIOR of The Boulos Company and Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. renewed its lease of 5,500± SF of warehouse space at 15 Lund Road in Saco from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Greg Boulos and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Fineline Enterprise, Inc. leased 3,000± SF of warehouse space at 46 Leighton Road in Augusta from J&R Associates, LLC. Nick Lucas of the Boulos Company.

Eldredge Lumber & Hardware, Inc. leased 15,246± at 80 Pine Tree Industrial Parkway in Portland from Waste Glassworks, LLC. Greg Hastings and Tom Dunham of The Dunham Group.

Fitfighter, Inc. leased 3,000± SF at 84H Warren Avenue in Westbrook from 84H, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Giri Hotel Management leased 8,000± SF at 44 Airport Road in Turner from Bears, LLC. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Fitzy Fabrication, LLC leased 3,000± at 64 Industrial Park Road in Saco from CP Technologies, Inc. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Eric Lindbom leased Building 1, Units 1,2,3,5) at 185 Warren Avenue in Westbrook from 155-185 Warren Ave, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Fantini Bakery leased 1,800± SF at 84G Warren Avenue in Westbrook from 84 G, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Office

Coretelligent, LLC renewed its lease of 8,010± SF of office space at 8 Science Park Road in Scarborough from Contour Properties, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company and Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Kids Free To Grow leased 2,190± SF at 3 Webhannet Place in Kennebunk from Joy Real Estate of Kennebunk, LLC. Joseph Italiaander, Chris Gallagher and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company.

State of Maine – Department of Administrative & Financial Services leased 1,867± SF at 130 Oak Street in Ellsworth from Salsbury Rentals, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Dirigo Property Management leased 1,464± SF at 5 Webhannet Place in Kennebunk from Joy Real Estate, LLC. Joseph Italiaander, Chris Gallagher and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company.

Prapela, Inc. leased 1,188± SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Jonathan Rizzo, SIOR and Nate Roop of the Boulos Company and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

Daniel Pierce leased 1,045± SF at 89 Larrabee Road in Westbrook from Shoemaker, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Portland Courier leased 200± SF at 550 Forest Avenue in Portland Crossways Park LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Prapela Nate Roop leased 1,188± SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Retail

La Tienda Latina Latin Market leased 2,000± SF at Jetport Plaza, 405- 443 Western Avenue, South Portland from Jetport Plaza, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Liz Mark of The Real Estate Store.

Big Tree Catering, LLC leased 8,400± SF of retail space at 685 Congress Street, Portland from Factors Financial FRC, Inc. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Blanche and Mimi LLC leased 1,466± SF of commercial space at 81 Bridge Street in Yarmouth from Sparhawk Investments LLC. Alex Pirleci of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Sherman’s Books and Stationery, Inc. leased 4,023± SF at 4 Scamman Street in Saco from Saco Valley, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Hao Wei & Yan Yao Fang leased 3,500± SF of restaurant space at 209 Western Avenue in South Portland from Raphael Limited Partnership. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Maine Clay Collaborative, LLC leased 3,238± SF at 65 Hanover Street in Portland from RD 65 Hanover, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company and Peter Gwilym of Porta & Company.

The Hideout, LLC leased 1,622± SF at 111 Middle Street in Portland from Venture III Holdings, LLC. John Finegan and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Shapiro Bagel, LLC leased 1,568± SF at 491 Payne Road in Scarborough from Payne Pizza, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Fabulash and Brows, LLC leased 650± SF at 23 Bridgton Road in Westbrook from Joy Real Estate of Westbrook LLC. Joseph Italiaander, Chris Gallagher and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company.

