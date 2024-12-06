A man has been charged with murder after Bangor police found a body in an apartment earlier this week.

Gary Brinson, a 69-year-old Bangor resident, is charged with killing 64-year-old Lee Ruona, also of Bangor, the department said in a Friday statement.

Police were called to the scene of 288 Union St., on Tuesday where they found Ruona’s body in an apartment. The Office of the Chief Medial Examiner determined his death to be a homicide in an autopsy Tuesday, the department said.

Brinson was arrested and taken into custody without incident before being transported to Penobscot County Jail, the department said.

Police said no further details would be released at this time.

