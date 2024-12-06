Portland High junior Cordell Jones was named Friday as Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year.

Jones was listed as a wide receiver on offense but was used in various positions, including as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation. He rushed for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Bulldogs win the Class A state championship.

As a defensive back, Jones had 29 solo tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BANGOR 65, PORTLAND 60: Josh Grunkemeyer made four 3-pointers and paced Bangor with 14 points as the Rams withstood a furious comeback bid by the visiting Bulldogs.

Portland trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but closed to within 63-60 in the final minute before Philip Bassett clinched the victory by sinking two free throws with six seconds left.

Bassett and Nate Grunkemeyer each finished with 12 points, and Harry Fitzpatrick added 11 for Bangor.

Lucas LeGage led Portland with 16 points. Maddox Meas scored 14.

POLAND 58, WAYNFLETE 53: The Knights (1-0) overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Flyers (0-1) in Poland.

Poland entered the fourth trailing 48-33 but rallied back and took the lead, 52-51, on a 3-pointer by Damon Martin with less than two minutes remaining. The Knights outscored Waynflete 25-5 in the final period.

Martin led all scorers with 24 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Teammate Nick Jamo hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Waynflete’s JJ Carlo drained six 3s and finished with 24 points, while Malcolm O’Wril added eight points.

FREEPORT 53, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 49: Conner Smith scored 19 points and the Falcons won their season opener against the Patriots in Gray.

Bruce Dwyer added 13 points and Drew Pound 11 for Freeport.

John Patenaude had 22 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MARSHWOOD 56, KENNEBUNK 44: Sarah Theriault, Isabelle Tice and Natalie Lathrop all reached double figures and combined for all 20 Marshwood points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks pulled away from the Rams in South Berwick.

Theriault led Marshwood with 21 points. Tice finished with 15 and Lathrop had 14.

Kendall Therrien scored 12 points and Riley Ewing added 10 for Kennebunk.

CHEVERUS 59, DEERING 16: Kylie Lamson scored 20 points as the Stags opened defense of their Class AA state championship with a lopsided win over the visiting Rams.

POLAND 59, WAYNFLETE 24: Eleven players scored for the Knights (1-0) as they rolled to a season-opening win over the Flyers in Portland.

Poland sophomore Charlotte Grenier topped all scorers with 15 points. Phoebe Paradis and Payton Rose each added eight points and Alaina Hamlin had seven.

Lauren McNutt-Girouard led Waynflete (0-1) with 10 points.

SCARBOROUGH 54, BONNY EAGLE 14: Ellie Rumelhart scored 13 points as the Red Storm eased to a win over the Scots in Standish.

Nine of the 10 players who got into the game scored for Scarborough, though no one else reached double figures.

Kylie Cote lead Bonny Eagle with four points.

WINDHAM 51, LEWISTON 10: Mackenzie Delewski scored 11 points and Stella Jarvais added 10 as the Eagles rolled past the Blue Devils in a season opener in Windham.

WELLS 48, TRAIP ACADEMY 22: Maren Maxon scored 14 points, Hailey Marshall added 11, and the Warriors cruised past the Rangers in Wells.

Payton Fazzina spearheaded the Warriors’ defense with seven steals and four blocked shots, to go with her seven points. Maxon had five steals.

Aberash Robinson scored seven points for Traip.

LAKE REGION 46, CAPE ELIZABETH 33: Bella Smith scored 15 points as the Lakers beat the Capers in a season opener in Cape Elizabeth.

Helena Sheldick added 12 points for Lake Region.

Lila Rosu-Myles scored 13 points for Cape Elizabeth.

