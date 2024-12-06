WOOLWICH – Kenneth Anthony Pettersen passed away on Nov. 30, 2024, at the age of 59. He was born on August 26, 1965, to Rudolph John Pettersen and Dorothy Lechich Pettersen.
He is survived by his mother, Dot; his sister and brother-in-law, Kristen and David Miller; and his nephew and niece, Christopher Pettersen and Michaela Pettersen. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan.
Kenneth was an avid sailor, sailing competitor, and sailmaker. He also loved animals and was deeply devoted to his pets over the years. Kenneth raised Christopher and Michaela as if they were his own, and took great joy in Christopher’s music accomplishments and Michaela’s sports and academic achievements. Kenneth’s wit, sarcasm, and intelligence will be missed by those who loved him.
The family plans to have a private service and spread his ashes in the sea.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Midcoast Humane Society in his honor
