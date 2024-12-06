Oh, the weather outside is just a tiny bit frightful, but this weekend is sure looking delightful.

Let’s unwrap it.

We’ll start with our weekly events roundup because it’s got it going on!

Shop locally this weekend at the Art on the Hill craft fair at the East End Community School or the Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. You can also catch a production of the musical “Into the Woods” at Portland Players in South Portland or can head to Kittery for the dance show “Nut/Cracked.”

While there certainly been a chill in the air these past few days, it’s no match for a group of swimming women who take to the sea all year long. Head to Space on Sunday for the Water Women Mini Film Fest. The festival’s eight short films from Maine and around the globe all are focused on female empowerment in aquatic environments.

Related New film festival celebrates women who embrace water

If you love the band Queen, you won’t want to miss the Masterstroke Queen Experience at Portland House of Music on Friday. It will be a night of Queen hits featuring powerhouse vocalist Sean Slaughter. We’ve got ticket details on this and several other live shows.

For an immediate dose of holiday cheer, there are a number of restaurants and bars, as well as a historic home, where you can be dazzled by epic holiday lights and decorations.

Related These southern Maine spots get all decked out for the holidays

For an extra dose of holiday magic, be sure to keep your eye on our holiday events guide. This weekend features the Freeport Sparkle Celebration and the start of Christmas Prelude in the Kennebunks.

Related 14 events that will fill your calendar with holiday cheer

Copy the Story Link