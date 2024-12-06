BATH – Sondra J. Leavitt, 87, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Sondra was born June 3, 1937 in Woolwich and was the daughter of the late John and Esther Gillo Doyle.

Sondra was employed as a nurse working at local hospitals and later private care throughout her life. She owned and operated a consignment shop “Twice Nice” in Lake Park, Fla. Sondra enjoyed the finer things in life searching antique shops for vintage finds and fine arts.

Sondra was an avid traveler who loved the ambiance of Las Vegas. She cherished her three beloved dogs, Lady, Taco, and Bell. Later in life she took great joy in being the most loving and fun grandmother.

Sondra is survived by her loving children, Amber Davidson and Dennis Leavitt; six grandchildren, Christopher Wegner, Erika Oakes, Emily Davidson, Jennifer Davidson, Ben Leavitt and Noreen; and eight great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.

