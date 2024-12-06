SPRING HILL, Kansas – Gwen, 85, passed away Nov. 30, 2024, in Spring Hill, Kan. She was born in Brunswick, Maine, on Oct. 12, 1939 to Orson and Alma O’Neil (Skelton).

Gwen graduated from Brunswick High School and attended Boston College She worked in sales and enjoyed reading, bible study, painting and journaling.

Gwen is preceded in death by her spouse Richard Clark and ex-spouse William (Barbara) Bailey, brother Oliver (Sally Reed) O’Neil, brother Lauris (Gail) O’Neil, and son Kevin Bailey.

Gwen is survived by her daughters Laura Castillo and Janet Cartwright; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and sibling Selma (Charles) Powers.

A formal service will not be held.

