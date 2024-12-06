GREENVILLE, Ala. – Warren William “Bill” Hall, 74, of Greenville, Ala., passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2024, after a brief period of declining health.

Bill was born on June 18, 1950, in Derry, NH, to George and Lorraine Hall, both of whom preceded him in death. He was raised in Derry and attended Pinkerton Academy before beginning his career at Benson Lumber. Bill’s entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to start building countertops in his garage in Chester, NH. This venture grew into a successful partnership, with Bill co-founding a countertop shop in Manchester, NH. In 1986, he moved to Maine, where he established Hall’s Custom Countertops and later, alongside his wife Susan, Hall’s Kitchen & Bath Design.

Bill’s life was filled with cherished traditions and adventures. As a child, he created lifelong memories spending summers at Uncle Ralph’s camp on Pine River Pond, NH. This tradition continued as Bill shared those summers with his family, nieces, nephews, and cousins. After moving to Maine, he became the center of July 4th gatherings on Panther Pond, creating new memories with family and friends.

From Panther Pond, Bill and Susan moved to their “dream home” on Sebago Lake, where Bill enjoyed being the Captain of his big, fast boat. Later, they found another dream home in Candia, NH, complete with a pool, a garden oasis, and an 1800s barn. After 10 years in New Hampshire, they decided to leave the cold behind and relocated to Trinity, Fla. Eventually, Bill’s love for wide-open spaces led him to Alabama, where he settled on a beautiful property with acres of land and a barn.

Bill especially loved spending time with his son Shad and grandson Jake, creating cherished memories traveling together and visiting them at the family’s lake house and ski house in Maine. Most recently, he enjoyed working with his stepson Derek to build their dream barn in Alabama, a project that brought him great pride and joy.

He was a social butterfly, making friends wherever he went. His talents as a craftsman were unmatched, and he took pride in remodeling every home he lived in. He was passionate about boating, teaching waterskiing, snowmobiling, and spending time at camp in Rangeley, Maine. Bill also loved hot rods, motorcycles, and the thrill of discovering new places and experiences.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan M. (Nadeau) Hall; his son, Shad W. Hall and wife Lorri of Gray, Maine; his stepson, Derek M. Bergeron of Greenville, Ala.; his beloved grandson, Jake W. Hall of Gray, Maine; his brothers, James Hall and wife Kathy of Derry, NH, and Robert Hall and wife Bonnie of Henderson, Nev.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

In honor of Bill’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

