SAMANTHA MOORE, Senior – Cross country

* Class A individual state champion

* Class A South individual champion

* All-State

* SMAA Runner of the Year

* SMAA all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

Moore finished her high school career as a champion.

Of course she did.

That was the only way the career of one of the best runners we’ve ever seen could conclude.

And she’s far from finished turning heads on the trails and the track.

Moore made an immediate impact on the Portland program, placing sixth at regionals, 10th at states and qualifying for New Englands as a freshman. As a sophomore, she shot up to second in both the region and the state behind Bonny Eagle standout Addy Thibodeau and was named to the All-New England team. As a junior, Moore won regionals and states. In each of those seasons, Moore also was chosen Forecaster Fall Athlete of the Year, meaning she went four-for-four during her time as a Bulldog, an unprecedented run.

Moore, who also excels in distance races in the winter and spring in indoor and outdoor track, was dominant again this fall, despite having to battle back from a foot injury suffered last spring. As it turned out, that injury, like everything else, was no match for Moore’s will and skill.

Moore captured the regional title yet again, finishing in 19 minutes, 16.08 seconds, then she captured the Class A individual crown for the second year in a row (18:48.63). She then capped her high school cross country career with a 23rd-place finish (18:52) at New Englands.

Moore still has more titles to win in indoor and outdoor track. Next year, she will run at the University of Connecticut.

Samantha Moore, Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year, was one of one. An athlete whose impact was impossible to quantify and whose contributions are irreplaceable. She’ll go down in legend as the finest Bulldogs runner of all time and one of the best anywhere in the state.

Coach Frank Myatt’s comment: “Samantha had another transcendent fall and cemented her legacy as the greatest female cross country runner in school history. Coming off a foot injury from outdoor track, we were wondering if she would be healthy enough to compete at all this season. Considering what she had to overcome, this may have been Samantha’s most impressive championship yet. Her toughness, energy, and leadership have helped transform this team, and as a coach, I consider myself fortunate to have her around the program.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Samantha Moore (cross country)

* 2022 Samantha Moore (cross country)

* 2021 Samantha Moore (cross country)

* 2020 Lydia Stein (soccer)

• 2019 Lucy Medd (cross country)

• 2018 Grace Stacey (soccer)

• 2017 Sophia Silva (volleyball)

• 2016 Taylor Crosby (soccer)

• 2015 Chessa Hoekstra (soccer)

• 2014 Madison Bolduc (soccer)

• 2013 Emma Stehli (soccer)

• 2012 Leanne Reichert (field hockey)

• 2011 Raechel Allen (field hockey)

• 2010 Effie Drew (field hockey)

• 2009 Sophia Nappi (soccer)

• 2008 Casey Monaghan (soccer)

• 2007 Nicole Place (soccer)

• 2006 Cilla Knox (soccer)

• 2005 Molly Radis (soccer)

• 2004 Brianna Shepard (field hockey)

LOUIS THURSTON, Senior – Football

• Max Preps Maine Player of the Year

* Class A North Player of the Year

* Class A North Offense first-team

* Class A North Defense first-team

* Captain

Thurston is a testament to perseverance and belief and his growth and talent resulted in the happiest ending possible for a program that was starved for an elusive championship.

Thurston had to battle injuries earlier in his career, but took over as Portland’s quarterback as a junior, after Sean Green arrived as coach, with Nick Cliche along as offensive coordinator. Thurston helped the Bulldogs reach the Class A state final, but they were beaten by Thornton Academy.

This fall, Portland had one mission, to capture the Gold Ball for the first time in 22 years, and that mission would be accomplished, with Thurston playing a monster role.

Thurston threw for 1,465 yards, completing 63 percent of his passes. He had 20 TD passes and just five interceptions. Thurston also ran for 1,027 yards, nearly 10 yards per carry, good for eight more touchdowns. Defensively, Thurston had 43 tackles (28 solo), as well as three interceptions.

Highlights were plentiful.

Thurston set the tone for the season by running for a 63-yard touchdown on the first play in a win at Oxford Hills. Thurston also threw for three scores in that game. Thurston ran for 88 yards and threw a TD pass against Bonny Eagle, but the Bulldogs suffered their first regular season setback since 2022. He bounced back by throwing three touchdown passes in a win over Lewiston, then threw for three more scores in a victory over Edward Little, had a touchdown pass and a TD run in a win at Bangor, ran for a score and threw a 60-yard bomb to Carter Lucca for the winning touchdown in a dramatic victory at Thornton Academy, then had two TD passes in a loss to Exeter, a New Hampshire powerhouse, before closing the regular season by throwing a touchdown pass in a win at South Portland.

Thurston was unstoppable in the postseason, running for two touchdowns and passing for another in a semifinal round win over Windham, passing for two more scores and running for another in a regional final victory over Bangor, then he saved his best for last, propelling the Bulldogs past nemesis Thornton Academy in the state game. Thurston ran for a 28-yard touchdown early to give Portland a quick lead. Then, after the Golden Trojans rallied to go ahead on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone, Thurston put the Bulldogs in front to stay with a dizzying 80-yard TD scamper. He then threw touchdown strikes to Aidan McGowan and Cordell Jones to open it up and Portland went on to a memorable and therapeutic 35-14 victory. Thurston ran for 119 yards and two scores and completed 10-of-15 passes, good for 153 yards and two more TDs.

“Our city loves football and 22 years was too long,” Thurston said. “I couldn’t ask for a better ending. It’s like a fairy tale.”

Thurston had one final game under center, helping the Bulldogs rally to edge rival Deering, 21-18, in a Turkey Day thriller. He threw for 113 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 22 times for 83 yards and the TD that put Portland ahead to stay.

“Portland’s meant so much to me,” Thurston said. “It’s the last time I got to suit up on this field, so it was really emotional.

“This year, Louis was just different,” teammate Brody Viola said. “He’s just a different breed.”

Thurston finished his career with 2,610 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He ran for 1,099 yards on 131 carries and scored a dozen times.

Thurston has earned several postseason honors with more to come. He’s a likely Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist and the case can be made that he was a player without peer this season.

Louis Thurston, Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year, was at his best when it mattered most and his best was enough to lead his team to the Promised Land.

Coach Sean Green comment: “Louis should be the Fitzpatrick Trophy winner this year. Louis has been everything you could ever ask for in a player and leader, a true coach’s dream. Whether it be on the field, in the classroom or in the community, he has represented Portland Football with the utmost pride. In the state game he proved, yet again, that he is the best quarterback in this state. When the team needed him most, he rose to the occasion and willed us to victory with a four-TD performance. The leadership and lessons learned from Louis Thurston will propel our program forward and serve each of his teammates for a lifetime to come. I am so proud and humbled to be able to call myself Louis’ coach.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Martin Kalala Wasukundi (soccer)

* 2022 Kennedy Charles (football)

* 2021 Brandon Boyle (football)

* 2020 Bennett Berg (golf)

• 2019 Alex Millones (soccer)

• 2018 Zack Elowitch (football)

• 2017 Quinn Clarke (soccer/football)

• 2016 Dylan Bolduc (football)

• 2015 Joe Esposito (football)

• 2014 Jeremiah Copeland (football)

• 2013 Justin Zukowski (football)

• 2012 Tate Gale (football)

• 2011 Tim Rovnak (soccer)

• 2010 Fazal Nabi (soccer)

• 2009 Fazal Nabi (soccer)

• 2008 Fazal Nabi (soccer)

• 2007 Matt Methot (cross country)

• 2006 Chris Treister (football)

• 2005 Josh Wang (cross country)

• 2004 Ayalew Taye (cross country)

