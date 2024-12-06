ELSA FREEMAN, Senior– Soccer

• Class A South all-region

* Senior All-Star

* SMAA Forward of the Year

* SMAA All-Conference, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* Captain

Freeman cemented her status as one of the finest players in Rams’ history with a solid senior campaign and we haven’t heard the last of her dominance, as she’ll continue to shine at the next level.

Freeman burst on to the scene as a freshman, being named the SMAA Co-Rookie of the Year. As a sophomore, she scored a team-high 18 goals, was a first-team league all-star and was chosen All-State. By the time Freeman was a junior, she had been selected for the Olympic Development Program, then she went out and made the all-star team again.

This season, Freeman scored 11 goals and added three assists, helping Deering return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Highlights included two goals in a win over Biddeford, a pair of assists in a victory over South Portland and an overtime strike to beat rival Portland.

Freeman has earned several postseason honors and could add an All-State mention Sunday. She has committed to playing next year at Boston College.

Elsa Freeman, Deering’s Fall Athlete of the Year, made the most of her time at the high school level and her contributions to the Rams’ program will long be hailed.

Coach Paul Cameron’s comment: “Elsa’s the one that everyone looks up to. The rest of the team feeds off her. She’s been fantastic for Deering High School. Everything for us goes through her and every team we play, they double up on her and know how dangerous she can be. She could be on any side in the league and be their best player too.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Lara Gin (volleyball)

* 2022 Lara Gin (volleyball)

* 2021 Megan Cunningham (cross country)

* 2020 Megan Cunningham (cross country)

• 2019 Mia Sargent (soccer)

• 2018 Aleah Murph (field hockey)

• 2017 Maddy Broda (volleyball)

• 2016 Kaylee Helmick (volleyball)

• 2015 Simone Lauture (soccer)

• 2014 Rylie Turner (field hockey)

• 2013 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

• 2012 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

• 2011 Alexis Sivovlos (soccer)

• 2010 Amanda Masse (soccer)

• 2009 Jami LeRoy (field hockey)

• 2008 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

• 2007 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

• 2006 Chelsea Johnson (soccer)

• 2005 Ashley Morgan (cross country)

• 2004 Bronwyn Potthoff (field hockey)

TAVIAN LAUTURE, Senior – Football

* Class B South Player of the Year

* Class B South All-Conference

* Captain

Lauture was the spark for the best Deering team in over a decade, coming up huge in all phases.

Lauture saw limited time at quarterback as a sophomore, but with the arrival of Brendan Scully as coach in 2023, he became the centerpiece of the offense, and quickly demonstrated that he could throw the ball, run and even kick to produce points. Lauture made the All-Conference team as a junior, leading the team in interceptions from his secondary position, and this season, he and his team were nearly unstoppable.

Lauture finished with 825 passing yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 934 yards and 13 more scores. Defensively, Lauture led the Rams in interceptions again and as a kicker, he made 90 percent of his extra points and field goals, including a 43-yarder against Marshwood.

Highlights included a touchdown run, a TD pass and the aforementioned field goal in a season-opening victory over Marshwood, five extra points and a touchdown pass in a win over Biddeford, two TD passes, 135 rushing yards and two long touchdown runs in a victory over reigning Class C champion Leavitt, 100 rushing yards, 80 passing yards and a touchdown in a come-from-behind win at Massabesic, two TD passes and a touchdown run in a victory over Westbrook, two more touchdown passes and another on the ground in a win over Gorham and a TD pass and five PATs in a regular season-ending victory over Cheverus, which capped a 7-1 campaign, Deering’s best record since 2008.

The Rams earned a bye into the semifinals, then blanked Massabesic, 21-0, as Lauture kicked a pair of field goals and had 78 passing yards, as well as 53 on the ground. Deering was ousted by reigning champion Kennebunk in the regional final, its first appearance since 2010, but Lauture kicked two more extra points and ran for 36 yards.

“I haven’t heard a story like this,” said Lauture. “Freshman year, we didn’t win a game and from then to now, making it to regionals, it feels great. People didn’t think we’d be here, but here we are.”

Advertisement

Lauture, who also plays basketball and baseball at Deering, has earned his share of postseason accolades and could be in the hunt for the Fitzpatrick Trophy as well in the weeks to come.

Tavian Lauture, Deering’s Fall Athlete of the Year, put his team on his shoulders and was simply brilliant. He came up big time and time again, on offense, defense and special teams.

Coach Brendan Scully’s comment: “Tay was great from the first minute I arrived. He was clearly a leader of the group as a junior. The kids all followed him regardless of class. He may also be one of the best all-around athletes I’ve coached. Best arm on the team, smart, great runner, great kicker, our best punter and he also happens to be an amazing long snapper, but I never let him do that. Our best defensive back. Everything I brought was new and he picked it up immediately. He’s a great decision-maker on the field and for a kid who never ran any option stuff, he took to that naturally and was very good at it. He was like a coach on the field this year and several times I let him call plays for a drive. He did very well and I think we scored each time I did that. He is also extremely competitive and that competitiveness spread throughout the team, which was critical to our success. In two years, our team went from a team expecting to lose games to a team that expects to win every game we suit up for. That is no small thing. He will be sorely missed.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Nick Simon Mboumba (soccer)

* 2022 Adilson Vidal (soccer)

* 2021 Celda Mouckala (soccer)

* 2020 Muntasir Ahmed (soccer)

• 2019 Max Morrione (soccer)

• 2018 Alec Troxell (cross country)

• 2017 Alex McGonagle (golf)

• 2016 Yahya Nure (cross country)

• 2015 Max Chabot (football)

• 2014 Stephen Ochan (soccer)

• 2013 Will Barlock (golf)

• 2012 Kenny Sweet (football)

• 2011 Joe Walp (golf)

• 2010 Jamie Ross (football)

• 2009 Charlie Dupee (soccer)

• 2008 Jack Heary (football)

• 2007 Tony Yeboah (soccer)

• 2006 John Misener (cross country)

• 2005 Sean Meehan (soccer/football)

• 2004 Ryan Flaherty (football)

