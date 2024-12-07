JD Davison scored 27 points, and Anton Watson and Donald Carey Jr. each posted career highs with 25 and 23 points, respectively, as the Maine Celtics ended a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 116-93 win over the Greensboro Swarm at the Expo.

Maine shot 50% from 3-point range (17 of 34). Watson was 5 of 9 from distance and 9 of 14 overall. Carey also was 9 of 14 from the field.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine Celtics at Long Island Nes WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Tristan Enaruna contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Eric Gaines scored a career-high 10 points.

