JD Davison scored 27 points, and Anton Watson and Donald Carey Jr. each posted career highs with 25 and 23 points, respectively, as the Maine Celtics ended a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 116-93 win over the Greensboro Swarm at the Expo.
Maine shot 50% from 3-point range (17 of 34). Watson was 5 of 9 from distance and 9 of 14 overall. Carey also was 9 of 14 from the field.
Tristan Enaruna contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Eric Gaines scored a career-high 10 points.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.