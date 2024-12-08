FICTION

Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

3. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

5. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

6. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

7. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

8. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

Paperback

1. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

2. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

3. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

4. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

5. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

6. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

7. “The Best Short Stories 2024: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Amor Towles (Vintage)

8. “The Best American Short Stories 2024,” by Lauren Groff (Mariner)

9. “The Wild Robot,” by Peter Brown (Little Brown)

10. “Babel,” by R.F. Kuang (Harper)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

2. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

3. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

5. “War,” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Slow Productivity,” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

7. “The Message,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

8. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

9. “Cher: The Memoir, Part One,” by Cher (Dey Street)

10. “A Walk in the Park,” by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “How to Listen,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

2. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

3. “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” by Donn Fendler (Harper)

4. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

5. “How to Love,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

6. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)

7. “Notes on Complexity,” by Neil Theise (Spiegel & Grau)

8. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

9. “Consider the Fork,” by Bee Wilson (Basic)

10. “Ten Birds That Changed the World,” by Stephen Moss (Basic)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

