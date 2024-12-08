I’m wondering if the University of Southern Maine has considered using controlled implosion to take down the old law school building on campus. After preliminary asbestos removal, and explosives placement, it could be taken down in 30 seconds. Then haul away the rubble.

It’s hard to imagine that would cost millions. Maybe they could sell lottery tickets for who gets to throw the switch.

Tim Spaulding
South Portland

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles