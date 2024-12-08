I vividly remember walking across Portland’s Monument Square on my first day with MaineToday Media in Nov. 2012. If I had a beret, I would have tossed it in the air.

I pressed the elevator button in One City Center and was warmly greeted by Harold Pachios, who promptly introduced me to everyone in the elevator on the short ride up. Soon after, Maddy Corson, whose grandfather Guy P. Gannett was the long-time owner of the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, invited me to lunch at the Cumberland Club so she could tell me “how things work around here, my dear.” Maddy was always generous with her advice – and hugs. Those encounters set the stage for the support I’ve felt from the entire community during my tenure. Everyone is eager to help others succeed; we are all united in our love for this amazing state.

Donald Sussman, the only hedge-fund billionaire newspaper owner to care about journalism, laid the foundation for rebuilding a Press Herald gutted by previous ownership. Donald handed off stewardship to Reade Brower in 2015, and Reade grew the portfolio when he acquired the Sun Media Group in 2018. I was driving to vacation in Rome when Reade called and asked if I could stop in Lewiston on the way to meet the staff. He rounded out the portfolio in 2019, adding the Times Record and South Maine Weeklies to the group.

Throughout my time in this role, I’ve also been fortunate to devote energy to incredible organizations that make a difference across Maine. My three years mentoring at Winslow High School through the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute left a profound impression on me, as I watched young women develop their values, vision and voice. Working with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, thanks to Jim Costello’s encouragement, was another deeply rewarding experience, as was my time with the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. Serving as “Principal for a Day” at the East End Community School was one of my best days in Maine.

In April of 2023, when a retired Bill Nemitz wrote a column about Reade’s intention to sell the newspapers, the response was a groundswell of support. Reade, a wonderful steward, made a decision with his heart not to sell to the highest bidder. He ultimately sold the state’s largest media network to the non-profit National Trust for Local News. We’ve been working with urgency these past 18 months to find a path to sustainability for the Maine Trust for Local News.

As I leave, I do so knowing the leadership team is as strong as it has ever been. This team is filled with the energy, ideas and passion to lead the organization into the future. We’re not immune to the challenges of our industry. It takes grit, resolve and collaboration to continue to battle these headwinds, all of which the team has – and more.

Stefanie Manning, just named managing director of the Maine Trust, is the first person I hired when I got to Maine. When MaineToday announced I joined the company as CEO, Stefanie was the first person to connect with me via LinkedIn to see what my plans were for a marketing lead. Her husband, Tom, grew up on Munjoy Hill and she was eager to move her young family to Maine. We’ve had a great partnership over these years. Stefanie’s operational expertise is exceptional and so needed at this time.

Carolyn Fox, the first-ever Maine Trust executive editor, joined us just a few months ago from the Tampa Bay Times and she has her foot on the gas pedal of digital transformation. As we support our loyal print customers, we must also grow our digital audience and digital experience. Carolyn’s commitment to ambitious, exclusive local journalism will be enabled by the talented team she’s getting to know in the newsrooms across the Maine Trust.

To all our subscribers who have written to me through the years, thank you. We are here in service to you. I’ve enjoyed our correspondence on all matters, from home delivery issues to our selection of letters to the editor.

How can you help make certain our journalism endures? Renew your subscription. Make a donation. If you’re a small business, connect with Courtney Spencer, our advertising leader, to hear how we can help you grow.

And finally, to the staff – you are the heart of the Maine Trust. It has been my mission to know every one of your names. Your passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to our work sets us apart. Your work keeps Maine better informed, engaged and connected. I’ll never stop cheering for all of you and the future of journalism in Maine. I leave knowing that the Maine Trust is in excellent hands.

What’s next for me? I’ll take some time to figure that out. Until then, I’m sure I’ll see you at Hannaford.

