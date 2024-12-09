Avelo Airlines, a Houston-based low-cost carrier, will begin offering nonstop flights in May between Portland International Jetport and Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport in southern Connecticut.

It’s Avelo’s first foray into Maine and the only airline servicing this route, the company said in a statement Monday. One-way fares will start at $39, with twice-weekly flights on Sundays and Thursdays aboard Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Tweed-New Haven is located on Connecticut’s coast and is a gateway to 15 towns that make up Greater New Haven, which is part of the New York metropolitan area. It’s also near several major highways and commuter railways.

Founded in 2021, Avelo has focused on providing transportation “convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country,” the statement said.

Since then, Avelo has flown more than 6 million customers on over 46,000 flights and now serves 54 cities in 24 states and Puerto Rico, as well as Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

