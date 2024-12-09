The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association has plenty of goods to offer at its Holiday Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Visit MCFA’s offices at 93 Pleasant St. in Brunswick to peruse merchandise, find the right gift for family or friends, and support a local cause.

This is the third year MCFA is hosting an in-person shop.

“We love seeing the local community show up to support our work,” Kat Libby, MCFA’s director of development, said in a prepared release. “Every purchase helps fund our programs, which protect working waterfronts, support local fishermen and build a stronger future for Maine’s fishing industry.”

Shoppers will find T-shirts, hoodies, winter hats, tote bags, tea towels, cookbooks, playing cards, bottle openers and more at this event. Staff from Dunstan Smokehouse will also be on-site selling smoked pollock dip made in collaboration with MCFA.

Parking is provided on-site, with entrance just off Summer Street.

