There is a significant risk of power outages on Wednesday when a storm will bring strong winds and multiple inches of rain to Maine, but forecasters say it will not have the same severity as the storm last Dec. 18-19 that caused widespread and devastating flooding.

The rain comes on the heels of a storm that dropped several inches of snow across the region Tuesday night.

Snow totals from Monday into Tuesday ranged from 2 inches in Lisbon to 3.3 inches in Cumberland Center, according to the National Weather Service. About 2.8 inches was reported at the Portland International Jetport, while 1.5 inches fell in Camden.

The weather service in Gray said heavy rain and strong winds are expected starting Tuesday night. But the storm is not expected to have as big an impact as the storm last December because winds will be focused on the midcoast and not penetrate as far inland. There will also be abundant storage for runoff, less snow melt in the mountains and less severe river rises than last year, according to the weather service.

Many areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with close to 4 inches possible. That could result in flash flooding with sharp rises in area streams, minor to moderate river flooding and localized ice jam flooding.

Along the coast and just inland, damaging winds are possible with downed trees and power lines. There is a significant risk of power outages in those areas, according to the weather service.

There is an elevated risk of power outages across interior Maine and southeast New Hampshire, where strong winds could down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The foothills and western mountains have a limited risk of power outages.

