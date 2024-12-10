A Biddeford man pleaded guilty Dec. 10 in U.S. District Court in Portland to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, a Biddeford police officer encountered Gage Barton, 26, walking in the early morning hours in September. Barton was on probation for unlawful possession of cocaine, and was also on bail conditions in the State of Maine District Court in York County. The officer searched Barton under his bail conditions. Barton was wearing a sling bag under his coat, and when the officer felt the bag he felt something hard that he believed to be a weapon. When the officer looked inside the bag, he discovered a small digital scale and several clear plastic bags containing cocaine.

Barton faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine up to $1 million to be followed by three years to life of supervised release.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with assistance from the Biddeford Police Department.

