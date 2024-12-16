A new home building project by Habitat for Humanity York County is taking place in Saco. Construction will officially begin with the delivery of q modular home on Dec. 18. This home will be purchased by a local father who has a young daughter.

After the home is delivered volunteers will help on the build site until the home is completed in April.

The homebuyer said, “Moving to Saco will mean a serene place to start each day and a safe place to relax at night. A place that is going to be full of laughter, joy and love.”

Habitat partners with local households to offer current York County residents a chance to purchase their own home through an affordable mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity is calling on volunteers from the Saco community and beyond to help make homeownership dream for this family come true.

“We welcome individuals and groups of all skill levels,” said Habitat’s Program Manager Alana Shapiro. “It’s a wonderful way to give back to the community and make a tangible difference in someone’s life.”

Volunteers of all skill levels are being sought. All volunteers will work under the guidance of Habitat’s construction manager. Volunteers can sign up to volunteer at habitatyorkcounty.org.signup. More volunteer opportunities will be added every few weeks.

Sponsorships and donations are currently being accepted for the project.

Habitat for Humanity relies on funding from the community to build affordable housing. Habitat is actively raising funds for this home and seeking business sponsors. Those interested in donating to the Saco build can donate online at habitatyorkcounty.org/donate. If you have any questions about funding opportunities, contact Matt Blom at matt.blom@habitatyorkcounty.org.

