York County Emergency Management Agency and first responders across the county’s 29 municipalities know first-hand how storms – whether snow, ice, wind, torrential rain – can wreak havoc on life, limb and property.

Early in 2023, there were two devastating coastal storms in January, an April storm knocked out power and closed roadways across York County – and this winter season is just beginning.

But there is good news.

York County has been named StormReady by the National Weather Service in Gray, and it means just that – ready and prepared with plans of action when a storm strikes.

“Becoming StormReady is no small feat,” said NWS Gray Meteorologist In Charge Hendricus Lulofs. “It requires coordination, planning, and the engagement of local government, emergency management, first responders, and community leaders. York County has taken each of these steps to heart, investing time and energy to strengthen preparedness for severe weather, and ultimately, to protect the lives and livelihoods of everyone who calls this county home.”

Lulofs said the county has met several criteria to be StormReady – including establishing an alert system to inform residents of severe weather events; works with NOAA Gray to monitor severe weather and bring NWS weather briefings to local emergency managers during major events, and more.

“Local officials, emergency responders, and volunteers in York County have participated in rigorous training exercises to ensure they know how to respond in the event of a severe weather situation,” Lulofs said at a recent York County Commissioners meeting, when the StormReady designation was announced. “The community is equipped with up-to-date weather and emergency plans, and response teams are ready to act quickly and effectively.”

He said York County has worked to ensure county residents know how to stay safe during severe weather, what to do before, during, and after an emergency, and where to seek help when needed.

StormReady is a national program developed by NWS to help communities prepare for severe weather and disasters.

York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves said York County is the first StormReady community in the NWS Gray jurisdiction. The NWS Gray location provides services for 11 Maine counties and parts of New Hampshire.

“StormReady reminds and educates citizens what to look for and/or what to do prior to or during an emergency event, helps clarify weather terminology (watch vs. warning), and helps citizens feel safer knowing that the emergency management agency and NWS are consistently monitoring the weather and educating the public,” said Cleaves. “Communicating with first responders and reminding citizens about impending weather and providing action steps is critical.”

Cleaves said the National Weather Service staff in Gray is always available to provide York County EMA with details when a storm is pending, “which makes it easy to relay critical and timely information to local responders.”

“The York County EMA staff led by Deputy Director Megan Arsenault strive to keep all our town officials and first responders up to date on any weather events to ensure they have the latest information from the National Weather Service,” Cleaves said.

“It is safe to say that for the better part of the last decade, York County’s emergency management agency led by Director Cleaves and Deputy Director Arsenault has had a very close working relationship with the National Weather Service, and we are here to recognize their achievements on behalf of the county,” said Lulofs said. “I also want to recognize the county’s local emergency managers and first responders who have also played a vital role in the overall preparedness of York County. Severe weather doesn’t always give us warning, but through our collective efforts, York County has ensured that we are ready to face whatever comes our way.”

Tammy Wells is a media specialist for York County Government.

