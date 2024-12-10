AUGUSTA – Daniel Edward Center Jr. died on Dec. 5, 2024, in Augusta, Maine, a week after celebrating his 99th birthday. He had a sharp wit, a great deal of humility, a strong sense of ethics, and valued family and faith over his long life. He was born on Nov. 26, 1925, at home in Brandon, Vt., the oldest of three sons of Daniel Center Sr., an assistant postmaster, and Arline Hunt Center, a 4th grade school teacher.

Dan grew up in Brandon, excelling in academics and sports, especially basketball, playing the piano and cornet, serving as an altar boy with his brother, and working as a “soda jerk” at Brown’s Pharmacy. After graduating from Brandon High School, he joined the Marine Corps and attended Dartmouth College for officer training in the V-12 program. He completed his degree at Dartmouth after World War II ended and then earned a law degree from Boston University. He began his career as an educator at Pinkerton Academy in New Hampshire, and then continued as a high school principal in Kingfield, Fort Fairfield, and Yarmouth, Maine and New Milford, Conn. while earning a master and doctoral degree in education (EdD from Nova University). He ended his career in education as superintendent of schools in New Milford.

Dan met Beverly Holmes while both were working at a resort hotel on Moosehead Lake. They married in 1950 and raised five daughters together. After living in New Milford for 48 years, Bev and Dan moved to the Granite Hills Estates retirement community in Hallowell, Maine.

Dan showed us how to love life and keep our faith even through tragedy. He loved to laugh, to cheer on the Red Sox, to tend his vegetable garden, and to be with his family. He was particularly gifted in letting children know how much they are loved and appreciated, taking a keen interest in their ideas and exploits. He adored his grandchildren and was delighted by his great-grandkids.

Dan was predeceased by his wife Beverly, who died in 2018 after 67 years of marriage, his daughters Diane Marie and Marie Anne Center, and his brother Henderson (Henny). He is survived by his family: daughters Carole Center and Edmund Hoell, Valerie Center and James Landherr, and Laurie Center and Jean Angell; grandchildren (and great grandchildren) Lucas Landherr and Maret Smolow (Laurel and Tegan), Hanna Landherr and Lou Sabino (Logan), and Emma Landherr and Gordon Chaine (Koe); brother David; and nieces and nephews. Randah-Lee Gagne, RN was his devoted caretaker during his final years.

Dan’s funeral will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon, Vt., followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Pine Tree Camp, where Dan and Bev worked after their marriage, may be made to:

Pine Tree Society

149 Front St.

Bath, ME 04530

