HARPSWELL – Sheldon Linscott Morse Sr. passed away peacefully with family on Dec. 5, 2024. He was born on Dec. 19, 1938, to parents Herman and Goldie Morse of Harpswell where he resided for all of his life.

﻿He married his one true love, Anita Zachau, on New Years Eve in 1960 by sneaking out his bedroom window in a blizzard. If you knew Sheldon, you knew that Anita was his whole world.

﻿He was a local legend among the fishing community and enjoyed a lifelong career of catching lobsters on his boat, the F/V Teresa Ann, as well as buying and selling lobsters from his wharf on Morse Shore Road. Sheldon, a self-made man worked very hard for his family and created a legacy of success for generations to follow. He was talented at many things, he could build you a skiff, fry you a clam fritter and skunk you at cribbage all in the same day. Sheldon always had a joke or nickname to dole out at any given moment and the only thing bigger than his sense of humor was his heart. He is a true example of high integrity and a legend to many.

﻿Sheldon is survived by his son Sheldon Morse, Jr. and wife Kathleen of Harpswell, his daughter Teresa Morse of Topsham; his sister Cynthia Hunt of Sebasco; three grandchildren, Ashley Bailey, Joshua Morse and Lauren Webster; and six great grandchildren, Chloe, Ava, Finley, Beau, Hailey and Henry. He was predeceased by his wife Anita and sisters Hermia Tucker and Evangeline Sparks.

﻿He will be greatly missed by so many but will finally be reunited with the love of his life.

﻿To offer sympathies and to share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Sheldon’s online memorial.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring or summer.

Copy the Story Link