BRUNSWICK – The Marquis family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its beloved matriarch, Gabrielle Marquis, at the age of 95. She peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 11:10 p.m., surrounded by the loving care of her daughters, Elaine and Susan.
Gabrielle was born Jan. 3, 1929. to Joseph and Bertha Rodrigue of Waterville. She married Russell Marquis of Brunswick in 1948, at the age of 18.
Gabrielle was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Russell Marquis, as well as her two sons, Russell Jr. and Donald Marquis. Gabrielle is survived by her daughters Elaine Davis (Gary) of Brunswick, Susan Fenimore (Edward) of Bowdoinham, and Ann Gagne (Louie) of St. Augustine, Fla. She also leaves behind six grandsons; four granddaughters; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Brunswick, at 10 a.m. on the 14th of December, 2024. The reception will be at St. Charles Church in Brunswick, immediately after.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
