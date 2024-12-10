The city of Saco passed a resolution Monday night to rename the Saco Memorial Bridge after local veteran and former Biddeford mayor, General Wallace H. Nutting.

In a joint agreement with the city of Biddeford, the Saco City Council voted unanimously to honor General Nutting and all Saco veterans with the bridge dedication. The initiative was proposed and developed by Biddeford’s newly formed Veterans Committee, which has been dedicated to advancing projects that honor and support local veterans.

Saco recognizes the importance of honoring those that have served in the armed forces of the US, particularly individuals with strong ties to the community, Councilor Nathan Johnston said.

“General Nutting’s legacy serves as a source of pride and inspiration for the citizens of Saco,” Johnston said. “His legacy reflects the values of honor, sacrifice, and commitment to his community that are deeply shared by the city and its residents.”

A Saco native, General Nutting attended Thornton Academy, and later served as the mayor of Biddeford from 2003 until 2007.

As a United States Army General, Nutting saw combat in the Korean War and later served as a commander during two tours in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Silver Star and the Soldier’s Medal for his service in Korea, and also received two Purple Hearts for his service in Korea.

Renaming the bridge will symbolize the “enduring partnership between Biddeford and Saco” while honoring General Nutting’s legacy and all who have served, Johnston said.

“Recognizing General Nutting is somewhat long overdue in my opinion, so I’ve been honored to bring this forward,” he said.

Biddeford will also be considering a similar resolution to rename the bridge. If Biddeford passes the resolution, it will then go to the Maine State Legislature for consideration.

Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman told the Courier that he is “incredibly proud” to be working alongside the Maine Legislature and the city of Saco to rename the bridge in honor of all veterans and former Biddeford Mayor General Nutting.

“This initiative is especially meaningful,” Grohman said.

If the Legislature gives its approval, a new sign will be installed on the bridge with its new name, and the city of Saco will hold a ceremony to dedicate the bridge to General Nutting in the near future.

