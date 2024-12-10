The City of Biddeford has officially begun its search for the next city manager. Current City Manager James “Jim” Bennett announced his phased retirement in October.

He will officially step down on April 18, giving the city over six months to find his replacement.

At a City Council meeting in October, Bennett said he believes he has had a part in making Biddeford a better community.

“I am proud that I’ve left every community I’ve served in a better position than when I started,” Bennett said. “Biddeford is no different.”

Starting this week, Biddeford will ask its residents for input on the characteristics the community would like to see in the city manager.

Over the next few months, Biddeford residents will have several different opportunities to share input that will guide the City Council in their search for a candidate, including through online surveys and during public meetings.

“I am grateful for Jim’s leadership and the important role that he played in Biddeford’s success over the past 10 years, and I would like to thank him for his dedicated service to our community,” Mayor Martin Grohman said. “Now we’re asking for your (the community’s) help as we select our next city manager.”

Two important questions have been posed to the community in the search for a city manager: where would residents like to see the community go next, and what qualities in a leader are most critical to move the city in that direction?

In addition to seeking resident input through an online survey and during public meetings, Mayor Grohman said the city is forming a search committee that will conduct initial interviews and recommend candidates to the full council.

“I am seeking two residents to join this panel,” Grohman told the Courier.

The panel will also include Councilors and City employees.

Grohman said the city has received encouraging responses from well-qualified city manager recruiting firms, and the council plans to select one at its Dec. 17 meeting.

With the help of a recruiting firm, the city will launch a national search to find the next city manager.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the right candidate,” Grohman said.

The city’s goal is to have several well-qualified candidates for interviews by February, with a selection anticipated at the first or second council meeting in March.

“However, we are committed to a careful, thorough process, so that timeline is subject to change,” Grohman said.

