The Casco Bay Bridge was closed to southbound traffic Tuesday morning for repairs after a truck hit a barricade around 10 a.m. on Monday.

A video posted on the department’s social media shows a pickup truck attempting to slow down as the barricade is lowered, but colliding with it and snapping the arm off into the roadway.

Tuesday’s closure was scheduled to last until 3 p.m. but the bridge reopened to southbound traffic shortly after noon.

The Maine Departmentof Transportation estimated that the repairs would cost between $20,000 and $25,000.

