The number of donations has dropped for this year’s Wreaths Across America observance, scheduled for Saturday at South Buxton Cemetery. But the annual remembrance ceremony will go on Dec. 14 despite the shortage and organizers are preparing to brave whatever winter might throw at it.

More than 500 veterans, dating back to the Revolutionary War, are buried in the historic cemetery at Tory Hill, intersection of routes 202 and 112. Richard “Sandy” Atkinson, president of the South Buxton Cemetery Association, expected last week to wind up with about 300 wreaths, while it totaled more than 400 last year.

The wreaths were $17 each and sponsors could identify a specific grave or pay for one to be placed at random on a veteran’s grave.

The laying of wreaths in the Buxton cemetery is set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a ceremony beginning at 11:45 a.m. in the cemetery’s Woodman Section. “I think we’ll get a good turnout,” Atkinson said.

The ceremony is set to go regardless of the weather.

In another local observance, Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 Maine is sponsoring a wreath ceremony to remember the fallen at 11:55 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Veterans Rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater St., in Westbrook. Both Buxton and Westbrook ceremonies will be held in conjunction with the laying of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Buxton Select Board member Chad Poitras, a cemetery director, said Craig Pendleton of Old Orchard Beach will be the featured speaker. Pendleton was a candidate last month in the State Senate District 31 race.

The Rev. Jack Daniels, former pastor of Limerick Free Baptist Church, will offer a prayer of remembrance. Participants in the Buxton ceremony will include a rifle honor guard from the Marine Corps League, Buxton Fire Department Color Guard, and Boy Scout Troop 349, along with Revolutionary War reenactor Gil Olivarez, who will fire a round with a musket.

A moment of silence in Buxton is set for noon and members of the military branches will present the wreaths honoring the dead from each service.

The Buxton ceremony was one of the first in southern Maine since the inception of Wreaths Across America in 1992.

For more information about the Buxton ceremony, go to southbuxtoncemetery.com. For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

