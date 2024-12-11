Bulletin Board
Friday 12/13
“Hope for the Holidays” fundraiser: Benefits The Yellow Tulip Project, 7-10 p.m., Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront, 9 Center St., Portland. givebutter.com/hfh-2025
Saturday 12/14
Vintage/Handmade Country Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Community Outreach Center, 851 Lawrence Road, Pownal. tinyurl.com/4w6uen84
“Find Calm in the Holiday Storm”: An hour of rest with Susan Lebel Young, 10 a.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Skate with Santa: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cape Community Arena, 1 Gull Crest Road, Cape Elizabeth. $15, $45 family. givebutter.com/CCA-Santa-Skate24
Through 12/15
Holiday sale and open studios: Part of Portland Print Crawl, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Running With Scissors Studios, 250 Anderson St., Portland. rwsartstudios.com
Sundays 12/15 & 12/22
Holiday Makers Markets: 1-6 p.m., Santa visits 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15, Definitive Brewing Co., 35 Industrial Way, Portland. definitivebrewing.com
Wednesday 12/18
Fork Food Lab Winter Markets: 4-7 p.m., Fork Food Lab, 95-97 Darling Ave., South Portland. atasteoffork.com
Through 12/20
Scarborough Kiwanis Sock Drive: Drop off at Scarborough public schools, Town Hall or Ron Forest and Sons Fence, 354 Payne Road. scarboroughkiwanis2@gmail.com
Friday 12/20
Goosepoop’s Holiday Market: 6-9 p.m., Woodfords Club, 179 Woodford St., Portland. goosepoop207@gmail.com
Ongoing
Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring a chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Bath ReStore: 1 Chandler Drive. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org
Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m., second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. renewcounselingme@gmail.com
Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine
Career Center Services: 1-4 p.m., first and third Mondays, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. scarboroughlibrary.org
Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9 a.m., second Saturday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland. Email portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.
Conversational Spanish Group: Noon, Thursdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.
Cribbage games: 5:45-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Free. 239-2836
Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org
Down East Ship Model Guild: 1 p.m., second Thursday, American Legion Post 21, 200 Congress St., Bath. 751-2453, groups.io/g/DESMG
Figure drawing: 7 p.m., last Sunday, Hustle and Flow, 155 Brackett St., Portland. 18-plus. hustleflowstudio.com
Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive. mainepost83@gmail.com
Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org
Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.
Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. 221-0047. restoreportlandmaine.org
Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: Coffee, snacks and games, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. Free, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org
Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org
Stump Trivia: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough; and 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 125 Western Ave., Portland. sporcle.com/events
Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Weekly figure drawing: Hosted by Portland Drawing Group, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7:30 p.m. Sundays, 39 Exchange St., Portland. portlandrawingroup.com
Crafting
Ongoing
A Common Yarn: Textile craftsmanship group, 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Email lnorman@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Contact lclark@bates.edu.
Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email erowe@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org
Health
Ongoing
Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 10 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org
Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.
Walk with A Doc: Casual, drop-in monthly walk with Maine Medical Center staff, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, MaineHealth Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland. Free. mainehealth.org/lets-go/lets-go-walk-doc
YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.
Kids
Sunday 12/15
Menorah making: 2:30 p.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free with admission. kitetails.org
Ongoing
Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary
Creative Movement with Portland School of Ballet: Intro to ballet for ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.
Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.
Play Me a Story: Theater performances and workshops for ages 4-10, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. portlandstage.org
Storytime for Children: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportmaine.libcal.com
Teen Video Games: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Libraries
Ongoing
Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary
Cundy’s Harbor Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. cundysharbor.me
Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, to 6 p.m. Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Curbside pickup available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com
Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com
Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Orr’s Island Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, to 4 p.m. Fridays. 1699 Harpswell Islands Road. orrsislandlibrary.org
Patten Free Library, Bath: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 33 Summer St., Bath. Homebound delivery service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. 443-5141, ext. 23. patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service
Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland and North Yarmouth: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Portland Public Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road. scarboroughlibrary.org
South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com
Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Topsham Public Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org
Meals
Saturday 12/14
Scarborough bean supper: 4 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. $10, $5 under 12. 772-1535
Ongoing
Brunswick Meals on Wheels: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. For more services, call 729-0757. peopleplusmaine.org
Free community dinner: 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org
Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, 725-2716. mchpp.org
Scarborough Weekly Senior Lunches: 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 suggested donation. scarboroughmaine.org
Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. smary.org/souper-supper
The Sharing Table: Free food provided by MCHPP, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com
Parks & Nature
Ongoing
Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org
Explore South Portland Trails: Explore South Portland’s trails. southportlandlandtrust.org
Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events
South Portland Land Trust: Outdoor events year-round. southportlandlandtrust.org
Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org
Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.
Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org
Scarborough Land Trust: Outdoor educational events for all, year-round. scarboroughlandtrust.org
Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org
Recreation
Ongoing
American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, American Legion George T. Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page or contact 721-1172 or algtfpost20@gmail.com.
Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., Portland. Free. bikemaine.org
Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com
Pickup softball: 1 p.m., Sundays, Payson Park, Portland. All ages and skill levels. For more information, call 808-8559 or email pepsi.epsi33@gmail.com.
Support
Ongoing
Al Anon: Alcohol addiction recovery resources for family members and friends. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me
All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. youngpeopleinrecovery.org
Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine
Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups for cancer patients and others impacted. Free, registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287. dempseycenter.org
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m., Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org
Grief Walks: 6 p.m., first Monday, various locations in Greater Portland. $18. yogaforyourgrievingheart.com
Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org.
Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline
OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. oamaine.org
Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call 1-800-871-7741.
Stroke Support Group: 5:30 p.m., first Monday, New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Ave. Contact 662-8428 or laura.young@encompasshealth.com or go to encompasshealth.com.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Weight loss support group, various locations and online. 729-6400, tops.org
The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.
Volunteer
Through January
AARP tax aide training: In need of greeters, schedulers and tax preparers. Training, equipment and supervision provided. Greater Portland area. Email metaxaided2@gmail.com, “Volunteer” in subject line, with name and phone number.
Ongoing
Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer. Needed are Clayton’s House host in Portland, Reiki, community gardeners. dempseycenter.org/volunteer
Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692.
Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising
Volunteer for hospice: Free training at Affinity Care of Maine’s South Portland office. Contact 870-7779 or dteague@affinitymaine.com.
Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing. habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild
Workshops/Talks
Monday 12/16
“Pedestrian Safety and Traffic Planning Panel”: Hosting by the South Portland Planning Division, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com
“Recording Income with Quickbooks Online”: 6 p.m., virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. score.org/southernmaine
Tuesday 12/17
“Funding Your Business Q&A”: Noon, virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. score.org/southernmaine
Wednesday 12/18
MEREDA’s Morning Menu, “Restaurant Apocalypse”: Discussion of restaurant closures in Southern Maine, 8:30-10 a.m., McGoldrick Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland. $65. mereda.org
“Weather and Climate”: Presented by National Weather Service Meteorologist Derek Schroeter, 5:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
“Recording Expenses with Quickbooks Online”: 6 p.m., virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. score.org/southernmaine
Ongoing
Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.
Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC
“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.
Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.
Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.
Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events
Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.
Songwriting Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. smaaa.org
Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.
Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-minute appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org
Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.
Work Permit Clinic for Asylum Seekers: Presented by Hope Acts, 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free, registration required. Call 207-331-7765 or email miriam@hopeacts.org to make an appointment. portlandlibrary.com
