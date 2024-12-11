The Heather Pierson Trio will perform Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas at two shows at Cadenza in Freeport Saturday, Dec. 14 – one at 4 and another at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at cadenzafreeport.com. Contributed / Cadenza

Comedy

Friday 12/13 & Saturday 12/14

Shane Torres: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Sunday 12/15

Lobster Role Live: Live interactive D&D, 6 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 12/18

“Hallmark Christmas Unscripted”: Improv comedy based on Hallmark Christmas movies, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Thursday 12/19

“As We Are” gallery artist talk: Gloria Adams, 5 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org

Through 12/22

“S.N.O.W. ’24”: 3-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. sidlehouse.com

Advertisement

Through 12/28

“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 12/31

“Holiday Offerings”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/11

“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com

Through 1/25

“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 1/31

Advertisement

“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Film

Saturday 12/14

“Building Hope; Ending Homelessness in Maine”: 3 p.m., followed by community discussion, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

Through 12/15

Advertisement

“The End” (2024): 2 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 12/16

“The Outcasts” (1982): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Wednesday 12/18

“The Wages of Fear” (1953): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 12/19

Advertisement

“Bringing Up Baby” (1938): 5 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992): Rated G, 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org

Friday 12/20

“All We Imagine as Light”: Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi with English subtitles, 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

“Memoir of a Snail” (2024): Rated R, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Ongoing

Advertisement

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 12/13

“A Songwriter’s Christmas”: Portion of sales benefit Gift of Music Project, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. blueportlandmaine.org

Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Karly Hartzman of Wednesday; Cryogeyser (solo): 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Advertisement

“Birth-Tay Party”: Taylor Swift dance party, 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 12/14

Portland Piano Trio; 240 Strings: 3 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com

Heather Pierson Trio plays “Charlie Brown Christmas”: 4 and 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Alive in the Root; Eugene Tyler Band: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

The Fogcutters: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door, $15 ages 13 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

“Strut Krampus Bash”: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $35-$40. 21-plus. space538.org

DJ Lucas; OystahGutt; papo2oo4; DJ Subjxct 5: 8:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com

Karina Rykan; Muscle Tough: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $23.50. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Spose PDank Xmas 24”: 8:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. auramaine.com

Through 12/15

“Imitations of Immortality”: By Greater Freeport Community Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. 3 p.m. Sunday, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road. $12, free under 18. gfccsings.org

Advertisement

Maine Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $20 advance, $25 at door. mainegaymenschorus.com

Renaissance Voices Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. $20, $10 students, free ages 10 and under. renaissancevoices.net

Sunday 12/15

Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Phish: Rock music for kids, noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $16, free under 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Marcy Rosen; Diane Walsh: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50, $12 children and students. porttix.com

“Music for the Holidays”: By Coastal Chorale, 2 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Advertisement

St. Lucia’s Day with Northbound: 2 and 5 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Brad Terry; Peter Herman: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Rock My Soul: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $33 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tuesday 12/17

“A Victorian Nutcracker”: Portland Ballet, featuring Portland Ballet Orchestra, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $34.50-$77.50. porttix.com

Vintage Vocal Quartet Christmas Jazz: 7 p.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $12 advance, $15 at door, $10 students. t.ly/256jz

Advertisement

Wednesday 12/18

Palaver Music Center student performance: 5:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Thursday 12/19

ChoralART Holiday Sing-Along: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com

Duane Edwards: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Jeff Beam’s Record Club: Performing MGMT’s album “Oracular Spectacular,” 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Advertisement

Friday 12/20

“Acoustic Holiday Classics with Jud Caswell”: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Matt Meyer and the Gumption Junction; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

Hello Newman Ugly Sweater Party: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Joe Samba; Crooked Coast; The Rins: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Santa Rave: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$25 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Advertisement

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 12/13 & Sunday 12/15

“Magic of Christmas”: Aerial and acrobat performance with music, 2 p.m. Friday preview concert, 11 a.m. Sunday family-friendly show, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $15-$102. porttix.com

Saturday 12/14

Advertisement

“A Close Reading with Lids and Ellen”: 8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door, pay-what-you-can available. 18-plus. mayostreetarts.org

Saturdays 12/14 & 12/21

“Christmas in the Trenches”: Play reading, 6:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20, $10 students age 13-plus, free ages 12 and under and military meetinghousearts.org

Sunday 12/15

“Pageant of the Nativity”: 5 p.m., First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free, donations accepted. 415-7875

Sunday 12/15 & Monday 12/16

Advertisement

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” and “A Christmas Memory”: 11 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 12/22

“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 seniors and students ages 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

“Holly Jolly Follies”: Burlesque, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 donation based with registration required. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Through 12/23

Advertisement

“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Dec. 23, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 12/24

“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, variety of other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org

Through 12/29

“Winnie-the-Pooh”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, with other times, ASL-interpreted shows at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/winniethepooh

Ongoing

Advertisement

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 12/14

Jess Pulver poet talk: “May You Step Forward,” 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Theo Greene author talk: “Not in My Gayborhood,” 6 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Tuesday 12/17

Advertisement

Michael C. Connolly author talk: “Ever the Twain Shall Meet,” 6:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
arts calendar, Forecaster Community, Leader Community, Sentry Community

Related Stories
Latest Articles