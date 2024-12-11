Comedy
Friday 12/13 & Saturday 12/14
Shane Torres: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Sunday 12/15
Lobster Role Live: Live interactive D&D, 6 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Wednesday 12/18
“Hallmark Christmas Unscripted”: Improv comedy based on Hallmark Christmas movies, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Ongoing
“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Thursday 12/19
“As We Are” gallery artist talk: Gloria Adams, 5 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org
Through 12/22
“S.N.O.W. ’24”: 3-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. sidlehouse.com
Through 12/28
“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 12/31
“Holiday Offerings”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 1/4
“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 1/11
“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
Through 1/25
“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 1/31
“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 2/16
“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries
Film
Saturday 12/14
“Building Hope; Ending Homelessness in Maine”: 3 p.m., followed by community discussion, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org
Through 12/15
“The End” (2024): 2 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Monday 12/16
“The Outcasts” (1982): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Wednesday 12/18
“The Wages of Fear” (1953): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Thursday 12/19
“Bringing Up Baby” (1938): 5 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992): Rated G, 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org
Friday 12/20
“All We Imagine as Light”: Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi with English subtitles, 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
“Memoir of a Snail” (2024): Rated R, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 12/13
“A Songwriter’s Christmas”: Portion of sales benefit Gift of Music Project, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. blueportlandmaine.org
Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Karly Hartzman of Wednesday; Cryogeyser (solo): 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
“Birth-Tay Party”: Taylor Swift dance party, 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 12/14
Portland Piano Trio; 240 Strings: 3 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com
Heather Pierson Trio plays “Charlie Brown Christmas”: 4 and 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Alive in the Root; Eugene Tyler Band: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org
The Fogcutters: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door, $15 ages 13 and under. statetheatreportland.com
“Strut Krampus Bash”: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $35-$40. 21-plus. space538.org
DJ Lucas; OystahGutt; papo2oo4; DJ Subjxct 5: 8:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com
Karina Rykan; Muscle Tough: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $23.50. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
“Spose PDank Xmas 24”: 8:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. auramaine.com
Through 12/15
“Imitations of Immortality”: By Greater Freeport Community Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. 3 p.m. Sunday, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road. $12, free under 18. gfccsings.org
Maine Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $20 advance, $25 at door. mainegaymenschorus.com
Renaissance Voices Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. $20, $10 students, free ages 10 and under. renaissancevoices.net
Sunday 12/15
Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Phish: Rock music for kids, noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $16, free under 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Marcy Rosen; Diane Walsh: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50, $12 children and students. porttix.com
“Music for the Holidays”: By Coastal Chorale, 2 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
St. Lucia’s Day with Northbound: 2 and 5 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org
Brad Terry; Peter Herman: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Rock My Soul: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $33 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Tuesday 12/17
“A Victorian Nutcracker”: Portland Ballet, featuring Portland Ballet Orchestra, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $34.50-$77.50. porttix.com
Vintage Vocal Quartet Christmas Jazz: 7 p.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $12 advance, $15 at door, $10 students. t.ly/256jz
Wednesday 12/18
Palaver Music Center student performance: 5:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Thursday 12/19
ChoralART Holiday Sing-Along: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com
Duane Edwards: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Jeff Beam’s Record Club: Performing MGMT’s album “Oracular Spectacular,” 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org
Friday 12/20
“Acoustic Holiday Classics with Jud Caswell”: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Matt Meyer and the Gumption Junction; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org
Hello Newman Ugly Sweater Party: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Joe Samba; Crooked Coast; The Rins: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Santa Rave: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$25 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 12/13 & Sunday 12/15
“Magic of Christmas”: Aerial and acrobat performance with music, 2 p.m. Friday preview concert, 11 a.m. Sunday family-friendly show, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $15-$102. porttix.com
Saturday 12/14
“A Close Reading with Lids and Ellen”: 8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door, pay-what-you-can available. 18-plus. mayostreetarts.org
Saturdays 12/14 & 12/21
“Christmas in the Trenches”: Play reading, 6:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20, $10 students age 13-plus, free ages 12 and under and military meetinghousearts.org
Sunday 12/15
“Pageant of the Nativity”: 5 p.m., First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free, donations accepted. 415-7875
Sunday 12/15 & Monday 12/16
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” and “A Christmas Memory”: 11 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 12/22
“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 seniors and students ages 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
“Holly Jolly Follies”: Burlesque, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 donation based with registration required. 18-plus. thehillarts.me
Through 12/23
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Dec. 23, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 12/24
“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, variety of other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org
Through 12/29
“Winnie-the-Pooh”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, with other times, ASL-interpreted shows at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/winniethepooh
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Saturday 12/14
Jess Pulver poet talk: “May You Step Forward,” 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Theo Greene author talk: “Not in My Gayborhood,” 6 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com
Tuesday 12/17
Michael C. Connolly author talk: “Ever the Twain Shall Meet,” 6:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
