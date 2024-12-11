The Scarborough Land Trust announced last week that it has acquired 25 acres of undeveloped forested land adjacent to Pleasant Hill Preserve.

The land, formerly part of 162 Spurwink Ave., increases Pleasant Hill Preserve’s footprint to 186 acres and connects it to 300 acres within the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and 17 acres of town-owned property. Six of the acquisition’s 25 acres are wetlands.

“Safeguarding this property, one of the last undeveloped areas next to Pleasant Hill Preserve, was essential for the long-term vitality of the Preserve and the Marsh,” said Andrew Mackie, executive director of the land trust, in a press release. “It will create additional open space for wildlife, support endangered species, enhance climate resilience, and offer more recreational opportunities for Scarborough residents.”

Jim and Louise Falt sold the property to the land trust after it had been in their family for 50 years.

“Due to its location along Spurwink Road, the property faced intense development pressure, but they were adamant to see it conserved forever,” the press release states.

