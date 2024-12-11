A draft of Scarborough’s new Open Space Plan will be available later this month for residents to review and provide input.

The plan, developed by the town’s Ad-Hoc Open Space Committee is intended to help guide and prioritize land conservation efforts in town.

This summer, the committee held community workshops and staffed a table at community events to gain input from residents on what ought to be included in the. Community members will now be invited to provide feedback on a draft of the plan before it is formally presented to the Town Council in 2025.

For more information on the plan, go to scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/municipal-projects/open-space-plan.

