To Abdi Nor Iftin,

I am sad and irate over the response you’ve received regarding the article you wrote for The Forecaster. We are all immigrants here in the U.S. My ancestors may have come here a century or so ago, but that doesn’t change my thoughts about who we are as a nation.

I’ve read your book and your articles and I admire you for your grace and bravery. I don’t blame you for wanting to take a break. These comments you’ve received must hurt, but believe me when I say that for each of those rude and dumb remarks, there are many more of us, like me, who welcome you.

Lynn Nielsen

Freeport

Copy the Story Link