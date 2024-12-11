To Abdi Nor Iftin,
I am sad and irate over the response you’ve received regarding the article you wrote for The Forecaster. We are all immigrants here in the U.S. My ancestors may have come here a century or so ago, but that doesn’t change my thoughts about who we are as a nation.
I’ve read your book and your articles and I admire you for your grace and bravery. I don’t blame you for wanting to take a break. These comments you’ve received must hurt, but believe me when I say that for each of those rude and dumb remarks, there are many more of us, like me, who welcome you.
Lynn Nielsen
Freeport
