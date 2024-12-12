The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick is hosting its Annual Vigil of Remembrance for victims of gun violence at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church (1 Middle St.). The church has been having these vigils since 2012 in response to the Sandy Hook School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut.

“Regrettably, it is still necessary for us to support the victims and survivors of gun violence, as well as their loved ones,” the Rev. Dr. Kharma Amos, the minister of UUCB, said in a prepared release. “It is once again time to remember and honor the many whose lives were cut short by domestic violence, mass shootings, suicide and unintentional shootings.”

Co-sponsored by the Brunswick Area Interfaith Council, this year’s remembrance will feature faith leaders, elected officials and the family members of those lost, as well as a candlelight vigil at the conclusion of the service. All are welcome and several area groups will be offering information and action steps to the attendees.

“We wish to remember, especially here in Maine, and to offer our heartfelt support to all whose lives have been traumatized by this violence,” said Leslie Manning of the Durham Friends Meeting and one of the organizers of the vigil. “We will sing, we will pray, we will mourn and we will commit ourselves to act so that no other state, no other communities, no other families have to undergo what we have felt here over this last year since the shootings in Lewiston.”

