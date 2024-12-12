Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 and 5:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, fresh baked pies, and beverages. $10 at the door, $5 under 12. Order takeout in advance at ticket table or between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 854-9157.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Free community meal – Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ziti, salad, bread and desserts.

Free community Christmas day dinner – Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. For more information, contact Joy Knight at 749-4940 or email jakcolor@aol.com or office@westbrookwarren.com.

Free community supper – Saturday, Dec. 28, 5-6 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Dec. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation $10, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

