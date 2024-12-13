Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, fell during a congressional visit in Luxembourg and was hospitalized for further evaluation, her office said Friday.

“While traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi suffered an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” spokesperson Ian Krager wrote in a statement.

Krager said Pelosi “is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals” and will continue to work, but “is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements.”

He did not describe the details or severity of Pelosi’s injury. She had a “hard fall” descending marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace, the official residence of the grand duke of Luxembourg, according to two people familiar with the incident who were not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The two said she is expected to recover.

Pelosi, 84, was reelected to her 20th term in the House in November. She is the first woman to serve as Speaker, from 2007-2011, and she later reclaimed the job in 2019 before stepping down as Democratic leader in November 2022.

Pelosi “was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II – including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” the statement read.

Pelosi’s fall marked the second time this past week that an octogenarian member of Congress suffered an injury.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, fell during a closed-door Republican lunch Tuesday, spraining his wrist and sustaining a minor cut to his face. McConnell, 82, missed votes on Thursday due to leg stiffness, according to his office.

Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.

