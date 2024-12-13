Temm Sr., Charles A. 92, of Scarborough, Dec. 7, in Portland. Private service. Care of Hobbs Funeral Home South Portland.
Temm Sr., Charles A. 92, of Scarborough, Dec. 7, in Portland. Private service. Care of Hobbs Funeral Home South Portland.
