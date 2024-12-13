BUXTON – Jason W. Ryder, 45, passed away on Dec. 5, 2024.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd., Scarborough

