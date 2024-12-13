Sidman, Steven Barry 76, of Braintree, Mass. formerly of Scarborough, Dec. 11. Services 11 a.m., Dec. 13, Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody, Mass.
Sidman, Steven Barry 76, of Braintree, Mass. formerly of Scarborough, Dec. 11. Services 11 a.m., Dec. 13, Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody, Mass.
